Despite May 15 deadline, road digging works continue in Margao, Fatorda

MARGAO: The road digging works in and around Margao and Fatorda areas are on, even though the district collector Anjali Sehrawat had clearly issued May 15 as the deadline to stop all works.

District collector Sehrawat in the last week of March had warned all the departments linked to the public works, particularly the roads to complete their road digging by May 15 and to leave the roads to its original condition.

Interestingly, this daily has noticed that such road digging works are still going on at Aquem, near Power House, Rawanfond and Navelim areas. The sewerage department is still continuing the road cutting works to construct sewerage chambers. Such road cutting works are also noticed at the highway, opposite to the PWD office, Fatorda. The works of electricity department, PWD, telephones and sewerage department are on in these areas.

The road users are however apprehensive about the road restoration works, which they feel would invite mishaps.

“The shoulder of these roads is badly damaged and those agencies which had dug them for laying of cables or pipes are not bothered to cover the road surface. At few places it is kept wide open even after completing the works. This would invite mishaps and accidents during the monsoon as motorists would drive past the road unknowingly,’’ stated a Fatorda resident.

The stretch of the highway from Arlem to Fatorda-Ravindra Bhavan circle is being repeatedly dug up, either for laying of cables or to repair the damaged cables.

When district collector Sehrawat was contacted for her comment, she said two departments including the sewerage corporation has requested her office to give them more time as the works are not completed. “I have given fifteen days more upto May 31 to these departments for digging the roads for various works, and by June 1 the roads will have to be restored. I will ask for a report from the deputy superintendent of police (traffic) on the road condition in the town by May 30 and accordingly action will be taken,’’ she added.