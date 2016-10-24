Despite ban, local artisans use harmful PoP for Ganesh idols

ABDUL WAHAB KHAN | NT

PANAJI: Despite a ban being imposed by the state government on Ganesh idols made from plaster of Paris (PoP), local artisans have been found to be using the ecologically damaging material to make such idols.

The Goa State Pollution Control Board (GSPCB), in its preliminary study, has found that about eight clay samples collected from local artisans have tested positive for calcium sulphate (CaSO4) concentration, which is mainly used for making the PoP idols.

A total of 80 samples of clay used for making the idols were collected from local artisans for analysis, ten days before the beginning of Ganesh Chaturthi festival. The eight clay samples which were analysed for concentration of calcium sulphate were collected from Thane (Sattari), Dadachiwadi (Pernem), Netravali (Sanguem), Pirna (Bardez), Kalay (Sanguem), Dhargal (Pernem), Curchorem and Ponda.

The test result showed calcium sulphate content in clay used for making the idols ranged from 15.1 per cent to 67.2 per cent though calcium sulphate is often found in raw clay deposits as a partially soluble impurity between 0.6 per cent and 3 per cent. The final water analysis reports of the pre- and post-Ganesh idol immersion is still awaited.

Every year, prior to the beginning of the Ganesh festival, the GSPCB inspects and verifies the composition of material used by various industries or units registered with the concerned state authority for making of the idols. As per the observation of GSPCB scientists, the concentration of calcium sulphate in the PoP material is very high, which is above 80 per cent, whereas the concentration of the same chemical in clay varies between 0.6 per cent and 3.068 per cent. The GSPCB officials said that a decision to set the limit of calcium sulphate so as to differentiate between clay objects and PoP objects has not been taken yet.

“It is scientifically inappropriate to term clay idols with high concentration of PoP as eco-friendly. We have suggested a cut-off of 10 per cent of calcium sulphate concentration indicating the idol to be of clay, whereas if the concentration of the chemical in the object is above ten per cent, then the object may be considered to be made up of mixture or whole PoP,” a GSPCB official said.

Though the state government claims that the traditional artisans have been selling eco-friendly clay idols, which do not contain any toxic chemicals, the ground situation is contrary to this claim, with local artisans themselves using PoP for making the idols.

A total of 484 local artisans are registered with the Goa Handicrafts Rural and Small Scale Industries Development (GHRSSIDC). These artisans sell around 50,000-55,000 handmade clay Ganesh idols annually and also get a subsidy of Rs 100 on each clay idol they sell.

Speaking to this daily, secretary of Akhil Goa Chikatmaati Murtikar Sanghathan Vilas Kuncolienkar said, “There is hardly any demand for clay models now. People do not even understand the difference. The PoP idols look better, are lighter and more attractive, so they sell more. If our local artisans are mixing plaster of Paris in clay, then the authority should take action against them.”

In 2008, the state government had banned the use of PoP in the making of Ganesh idols for Vinayaka Chaturthi. The move had been aimed at curbing the immersion of ecologically-damaging idols into sea, and replacing them with idols made out of eco-friendly materials. Unfortunately, with no proper check on the state’s borders, Ganesh idols made of PoP do find their way into the state, with the environment department and district collectorate, which are the nodal agencies for monitoring the sale and transportation of PoP idols, failing to curb their entry into the state.

The manufacturing, transportation, stocking, selling or displaying of PoP idols is punishable under Section 15 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, and licences granted to sellers can be cancelled.

According to an official of the GHRSSIDC, they have not received any report from GSPCB, but he warned the violators using PoP in clay idols and said the GHRSSIDC will stop granting subsidy. “We will definitely take action once we get the report and even stop their subsidy,” he said.