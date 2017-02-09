Design a website 

Manu Anand

When you hear the word ‘the web’ what crosses your mind? A beautifully designed aesthetic website that has appealing colours, images, videos and a little bit of information. That is all that the web means for most of us. A career in web designing in India is not just confined to layout of the website rather it stretches from graphics to animations. Web designing is a career in which a professional simply sells his high creative web designing skills.

For similar reasons, several institutes and colleges are offering web designing courses. The main challenge of a web designer is essentially to identify the client requirement and deliver the work within the TAT or Turn Around Time. The scope and future of web design is infinite. Web designers will never be out of jobs because the internet needs them for its survival and vice-versa. Their career may get sealed if one fine morning the internet decides to fade away. But the internet has no plans to quit at present and will continue ruling the world.

What does a website designer do: Web designing is an integral and significant part of the IT industry. Web designing is the process making web pages accessible at one platform with several images, texts, links and graphics. Designing a website is not just about making said website aesthetically pleasing. Skilled website designers must make a website easy to navigate so visitors can find exactly what they need as soon as possible. Website designers must also know how to help a website rank in a search engine and where to place advertisements so they are effective.

How to become a web designer: There are various short term courses that one can pursue to become a web designer. These courses can range from six months to a year. One will learn the basic of web designing and online business, subjects and languages include HTML, CSS, Php, Photoshop, Dreamweaver, Word press, Joomla and Magneto.

Course details

Diploma courses: Diploma in Web Designing, Diploma Course in Multimedia and Web Designing, Web Designing and Software Development, Advanced Diploma in Web Designing, Multimedia and Web Designing, Office Automation and Web Designing, and Internet and Web Designing.

Certificate courses: Certificate Course in Web Designing, Multimedia Web Designing, Internet and Web Designing, Office Automation and Web Designing, Application Software and Web Designing.

Bachelor courses: BSc in Multimedia and Web Design

Master courses: Two-year programme and Post Graduate Diploma in Web Designing

MSc in E-commerce and Web Design

Eligibility: An individual interested in pursuing a career in web designing at the Bachelor’s level should have passed 10+2 examinations. A diploma or a post graduate course can also be pursued by one. One can enter the web designing field after MCA or BE/BTech in computer engineering. For admissions at the post graduate level a Bachelor’s degree is needed.

Top colleges offering UG, PG or other courses: Arena, Aptech, NIIT, MAAC, FrameBoxx animation and visual effects. Besides these there are many private educational institutions that offer web designing courses. These institutes are spread across the country in most major towns and cities.

Basics: Web designers need to harness knowledge in graphic design, interface design, authoring using standardised code and proprietary software, user experience design and search engine optimisation. The real skill set centres on the inherent need to possess an aesthetic sense and ability to empathise with the audience to deliver an enhanced web viewing experience through their designs.

Tools and technologies: There are several standard tools which will always be in demand by web designers; these include HTML and CSS, WYSIWYG editors like Dreamweaver, graphic editors like Adobe Photoshop, programming skills and flash.

Course curriculum in web designing: Some of the modules taught in web designing institutes include template designing, logo designing, 3D animation, portfolio designing, flash introduction, banner designing, business card designing, 2D animation, graphic designing, working with animation software, multimedia, website redesigning, website maintenance and making movies.

Career prospects: A web designer can be absorbed in various fields like advertising agencies, publishing, audio-visual media, design studios, printers and typesetters, manufacturers and department stores, marketing firms, multinational companies, exhibits and displays and educational institutes and libraries. Website design and development firms also regularly hire talented website designers with degrees. Inexperienced website designers start out as assistants or apprentices to gain valuable hands-on experience. After they have helped design several websites, they can advance their careers and take on challenging projects.

Top recruiters: IT companies, advertising agencies, audio-visual media agencies, publishing houses, marketing firms, institutions and design studio.

Best companies: IDC Technologies Solutions India Private Limited, HCL, Infosys, Wipro, ORACLE, Cognizant, Nutcracker, Quislex, Lava, Mindteck, Virtusa, Google and Facebook.

Salary: Freshers begin with `10,000 to `12,000. With experience one can reach up to `30,000 to `35,000 a month. Those with experience and capital can start their own web designing company. Their earning depends on the number and nature of clients they serve. Computer professionals with engineering degrees or MCA qualification are offered excellent pay packages.

Skills required: One should possess technical know-how, artistic talent, originate and conceptualise new ideas, good design sense, computer proficiency, familiarity in various programming languages, knowledge of emerging web technologies, aptitude for graphic designing and interpersonal communication skills

Director Alpha Mindz

manu@alphamindz.com