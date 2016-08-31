Design a logo for your smart city

The Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), formulated to implement the Smart City plans, has announced a stakeholder competition open to all citizens including schools and colleges wherein participants will be asked to design a logo for the SPV, named Imagine Panaji Smart City Development Limited. The winning logo stands a chance to become the official logo of the SPV and the same may be used as a reference for any future communication material. The logo design should communicate the wider vision for a Smart Panaji, which is ‘The city of Panaji will transform into a world-class city, achieving a better quality of life in a sustainable environment through economic growth and citizen participation, while retaining our heritage and cultural diversity.” In essence, the logo’s design should be unique and reflect the culture and future aspirations of Panaji which aims to be a heritage city which is clean, green and safe; and one that provides a diverse range of housing, employment, educational and recreational opportunities to all its residents and visitors in a connected, accessible and attractive environment.

Final selected entries, as decided by the appointed jury, will be awarded cash prizes as follows, first place `25,000; second place `15,000 and third place `10,000. Last date to submit entries is September 12 and winners will be announced on September 23. The competition is open to citizens outside Panaji too. Entries should be of high resolution and adaptable for web and print. Participants may send in their entries as a PDF or JPG to office@imaginepanaji.com For more details on the competition and rules of submission visit www.imaginepanaji.com