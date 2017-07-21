Desecrator identifies 20 more vandalised sites

NT NETWORK

MARGAO/CURCHOREM

Francis Pereira, a native of Curchorem village, who has been arrested for desecrating religious symbols showed Special Investigation Team (SIT) 147 places where he had committed such acts, South Goa Superintendent of Police Arvind Gaus said on Friday.

He also said that he was taken to Margao on Friday where he showed all the religious places he had damaged. During the course of investigation, it was revealed that he used to visit such places with weapons in his car.

He said that Francis came in contact with two Israelis who were arrested by ANC. He was brainwashed by one Israeli by name Hanif.

The cases registered against him will be charge-sheeted under Section 295 of IPC and under Section 153A of IPC for promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc, and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony.

Pereira on Friday identified some 20 places including statues and other places besides houses damaged by him.

He was taken to Sanvordem, Quepem, Maina-Curtorim and Verna areas. Presently, Francis is on six-day police custody which ends on Monday.