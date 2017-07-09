Desecrations: ATS team takes stock of situation

MARGAO: Police stations in South Goa have formed teams to crack cases of desecrations of places of worship in the district.

Moreover, senior officials of the anti-terrorism squad have visited the places where desecrations took place, even as two platoons of the IRB have been deployed to keep a hawk’s eye on vandals.

South Goa superintendent of police Arvind Gaus said that efforts are on to nab the miscreants responsible for the desecrations of holy crosses and temple idols.

Top ATS officers have visited Margao, Curtorim and other areas where places of worship were vandalised.

Stating that investigation in the cases have been on, a senior police officer said that some people are being interrogated.

However, so far no arrest has been made, the police officer said.

Two holy crosses, a nandi idol and a Tulsi ‘vrindavan’ were desecrated by miscreants on the intervening night of last Monday and Tuesday at three different places in Salcete.

The holy crosses were damaged at Raitolem-Curtorim and at Ravanfond junction, while the nandi idol and the Tulsi ‘vrindavan’ from a Krishna temple located at Calcondem, Margao, were also damaged.

At least nine holy crosses have been desecrated in the South Goa district in the last few days.