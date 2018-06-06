Derrick shifted from assistant head coach to technical director

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

FC Goa has replaced Derrick Pereira as assistant head coach with former FC Pune City striker Jesus Rodriguez Tato and made him the technical director of the club.

“This is a new role for me. It is something that I haven’t done before and it is exciting to be a part of this journey. All these years, my work has primarily been on the pitch but now it’ll be different. I am looking forward to this new role and the responsibility which comes with it,” said Pereira.

Pereira will continue to oversee Youth Development for the club going forward. “We are working hard on the development of our youth. We have employed a number of coaches and have developed focused training modules for the coaches. This is an ongoing process,” explained Derrick in a press release issued by the club.

Jesus Rodriguez Tato will join as assistant to coach Sergio Lobera for the first team for the upcoming season of the ISL and the Super Cup, adds the press release.