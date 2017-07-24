Derrick plugs loopholes for FC Goa; Sergio should provide the shine

AUGUSTO RODRIGUES|NT

Sports Editor

PANAJI

FC Goa has in the Indian Super League (ISL) Draft given football players from Goa a step into the Indian football and an indication that it wants to dump memories of last season into a bin of bygones.

In Mumbai on Sunday, team FC Goa spent Rs 255.50 crores to rope in 13 players –seven from Goa and six from other States and as the boys were picked, the whiff of assistant coach Derrick Pereira became all too familiar.

A good coach gets the best out of players. And normally, a bond forms between a coach and player or vice versa. Sunday’s draft just proved that.

FC Goa started by picking two of India’s highly rated players – Defender Narayan Das and withdrawn midfielder PranoyHalder- both have been part of FC Goa in the past. The Rs 58 lakhsspent on each was an indication that performance was not going to be sacrificed for patriotism.

Thinking of having a team of players only from Goa is mundane. Giving a chance to football players to blossom through FC Goa is virtuous and that is what team FC Goa has managed.

“Those who have not played after the last ISL will not be considered for selection,” a source from FC Goa told The Navhind Times on Saturday. That is what exactly happened and the mistakes of last season were erased at the beginning.

Seriton , Brandon, Pratesh, Jovel and Anthony were all with Derrick Pereira in the I-League when he was with Churchill Brothers. Brandon should have at least got a call for the India camp ; he did not. Seriton covered when the defence needed a fresh pair of legs. Anthony D’souza did try to make inroads when he was fielded.

With football in Goa turning opaque, they have the chance they needed.FC Goa has given these boys an opportunity to break free into the prism of Indian football. Now that the call has been made, the choice is theirs.

In a way, FC Goa , on Sunday, enacted ‘The return of the prodigal son’.

Narayan Das, Pronay, Brandon, Anthony and Pratesh are paid on the higher side. The others are Rs 10 lakhs or less, thus displaying sense and not splurge.

Robin Singh,Sahil Tavora , Denzil Franco and Subhashish who were part of FC Goa last year were overlooked. Except for Denzil Franco, who was not picked by any team in the draft, the others found favour with other franchisees.

Brandon Fernandes has taken the place of Romeo Fernandes – the player who became a star under Zico. Romeo has been picked by Delhi Dynamos and will have Albino Gomes and Rowilson Rodrigues to share with him memories of Goa in New Delhi.

Former FC Goa defenders Keenan Almeida, Fulganco Cardozo and Francis Fernandes have been picked by Chennaiyin FC. Keenan had been part of FC Goa for long and Fulganco was roped in last year. By allowing the seniors to move in the Draft, FC Goa has tended the newcomers. “If we stick on to the same bunch, the youngsters will not get a chance,” a senior FC Goa member told The Navhind Times over the phone from Mumbai.

Chennaiyin FC and Delhi Dynamos are two franchisees with three players from Goa in their squad.

Adil Khan has moved from Dempo SC to FC Pune City and AugustinFernandes who started with ATK in ISL and later moved to FC Pune City, now travels back to ATK under new coach Teddy Sheringham.

Lenny Rodrigues and Joyner Lourenco from Sporting Clube de Goa move to Bengaluru FC, the new entities in ISL.

Jamshedpur FC is the only franchisee that has not betted on any talent from Goa.

With the set up FC Goa has picked in the Draft and with ISL reducing the number of foreign players in the starting XI to five it appears evident that FC Goa will start with two foreign strikers, one foreign midfielder and two foreign defenders.

Coach Sergio could be planning a 4-4-2 beginning for FC Goa.