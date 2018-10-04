Derrick plans first Baby league for Forca Goa

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Forca Goa Foundation, a sister organisation of FC Goa, on Wednesday announced the launch of the Little Gaurs League. The League will allow children in the age categories of U8 and U10 to participate in a five-month long league, discloses an FC Goa press release.

The league is the brain child of one of Goa’s football great Derrick Pereira.

The Little Gaurs League will be an open registration league for young football talent and will follow rules and guidelines set by the All India Football Federation (AIFF). The League will kick off in November 2018 and conclude in March next year and will see matches being played every weekend.

The baby league is a project driven by AIFF’s Head of Youth Development Richard Hood. At a meeting held in February 2017 inputs about the baby league were sought from former India international players and coaches such as Derrick Pereira, Bhaichung Bhutia, IM Vijayan, Sukhwinder Singh, Jo Paul Ancheri, outgoing technical director Scott O’Donell and his successor Savio Medeira.

Derrick is an AFC pro-license coach and was formerly assistant coach of FC Goa. He is presently technical director of FC Goa.

“Children in football nations play up to 400 competitive matches by the time they are 12 years old. For our youth to get to that level we need to provide them with that environment and facilities so that they get to play regularly,” said Derrick in the FC Goa release.

Like any other open league, any club, institution, community or individual interested in fielding a team in either of the age categories can visit the foundation’s website at www.forcagoa.org and register their interest. Once the minimum amount of registrations is complete, further information and schedules will be provided to the registered teams.

Through this league, the foundation hopes that people from across Goa come together to field teams and enjoy the sport. One of the biggest barriers hampering football development in Goa is the lack of competitive football at the grassroots level. By conducting the league, the foundation hopes that young children get the opportunity to play football regularly in a professional environment and develop as better footballers, concludes the press release.