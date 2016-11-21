Deposit cash, keep fingers crossed, advise CAs swamped with panic calls

SHOMA PATNAIK | NT

PANAJI

After being besieged with calls from residents on what to do with the stockpiles of cash with them, Goa’s certified chartered accountants (CAs) are advising people to deposit their demonetised currency in banks.

The chartered accountants say that they are being inundated with calls from housewives, temple committees, charitable organisations, jewellers, builders, doctors and high net-worth individuals (HNIs), and they are the busiest individuals these days after probably the tax sleuths.

Since the scrapping of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes by the central government, people are calling the chartered accountants to avoid paying tax on the stash in their possession. But with the wide-ranging gaze of income tax department, most chartered accountants are preferring prudency and are advising the callers to “place the money in savings account (with hefty tax of about 45 per cent) and keep fingers crossed that it does not get the taxman at the doorstep.”

According to Ashutosh Kharangate of Mangal Advisory Services, who received over 100 phone calls in the last ten days, “People are willing to try out different ways to hang on to money in their possession. However, depositing the money in banks is a better option than watching it turning to scrap.”

The most common way of trying to evade tax is depositing in ten different accounts of maids, gardeners, cleaners, etc. Another way is pre-dated invoices or donations to charitable organisations, reveals Kharangate. These ways will not work in the current situation, he feels, and is, therefore, advising people to come clean.

Housewives, who are the oldest hoarders of cash, have been caught unaware by the government move. They are not tax evaders but have stashed money due to the typical Indian habit of saving, point out the chartered accountants. Some housewives have Rs 4-5 lakh of cash in their cupboards.

Tax consultant Sandip Bhandare says that he has received queries from housewives with “certain level of savings accumulated over a period” and can only advise them to “put the money in bank account.”

According to Santosh Kenkre of Kenkre and Associates, “The tax coffers should swell this year because of all the TDS deducted by banks and advance tax.” The income tax rate should work out to about 45 per cent but people have no choice but to pay up, he says.

The government’s announcement of demonetisation came on November 8 to check black money and counterfeit notes. It rendered 86 per cent of the currency in circulation as defunct. People have been asked to deposit the demonetised notes in banks against the announcement that deposits over Rs 2.5 lakh will be looked into by income tax officials.

In the meanwhile, tax raids have been stepped up in the state with a mining group, doctors and jewellers raided so far. There is plenty of cash in the local economy with petrol pump owners, builders and small enterprise owners, according to the chartered accountants.