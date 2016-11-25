Dempo squeeze Sporting; Bengaluru swell Salgaocar

NT NETWORK

DULER

There was not much to distinguish between the two teams except for the goal scored by Dempo SC in the 83rd minute which earned them the first three points in the All India Football Federation (AIFF) Youth League against Sporting Clube de Goa at Duler stadium on Saturday.

In a match in the morning Benglaru FC rode easy against Salgaocar FC winning by a comfortable 4-1 margin in a one sided contest.

Neither Dempo SC nor Sporting Clube de Goa displayed much technical or tactical superiority during the contest. Both teams demonstrated they lacked match practice. However, during the ninety minutes the Dempo lads enjoyed distinct superiority in terms of ball possession – at least for an hour- and in terms of numbers in the Sporting territory.

From the twenty on the field, Captain Boris Jesus de Melo was the star in the eagles jersey. Boris , developing a good build- was more composed , pushed his team mates to place the forward and switched from the centre to the flanks and finished his moves with decent crosses in to his colleagues at the centre.

One such move of Boris ended with Norman Dias scoring the match winner.

If Boris shone for Dempo’s , Alister Anthony was the star in Sporting’s armour. Alister fell down to help his colleagues in the defense and when his team were on a counter, he quickly moved into open spaces on the flanks and fed his colleagues up front with neat passes which could have been used with more puspose.

However, this is a tournament for U-16 and the boys still need to be molded in many ways.

Dempo SC lads started proceedings and created some early pressure. Soon, the young oranje did the catching up and increased the tempo with some good possession football.

It took 23 minutes for either sides to fire their first shot. Aaron Alvares of Dempo got hold of a loose ball in the middle and whacked it on half volley but the Sporting skipper and custodian Akshat Hadkonkar pulled off a good save.

For Sporting , Stendly Fernandes displayed some good dribbling skills when he got past two defenders to send in a tidy cross into the Dempo box. Unfortunately, none of the Orange shirts could intercept the ball which was finally cleared by a Dempo defender.

The Second half saw Sporting shift gears with betel ball play . Stendly combined well with Alister Anthony and Sahil Halarnkar to create some promising moves.

Substitute Oscar D’Souza should have scored after receiving a brilliant through ball from Alister however the former placed it wide of the net.