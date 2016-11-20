Dempo, Snow’s FA secure wins

DULER/Navelim: Dempo Sports Club drubbed Dunes Sports Club Mandrem 6-0 in the GFA’s U-16 League match, played at Duler grounds, on Sunday.

Table toppers Dempo Sports Club continued their winning streak and went into the breather with a three-goal cushion. The Golden Eagles lads scored two quick goals in the 6th and 7th minute through the boots of Sanford Colaco and Kanaiya Kamti. As the match progressed, Alla Cardozo made it 3-0 with a neat placement.

On crossing over, Dempo continued their onslaught and pumped in three more goals through Aryan Sawant (42nd min), Fedrick Fernandes (67th min) and Xyln Oliveira (81st min).

In the evening match, St Christopher SC Tivim registered a hard-fought 2-1 win over Football Club of Tuem.

It was FC Tuem who drew the first blood in the 8th minute of play. Digambar Salgaonkar and Kunal Redkar netted two goals for the Tivim side to give them the victory.

In a match played at Rosary grounds, Navelim Snow’s Football Academy hammered Colmorod -Ratwado SC 7-2. Velroy Fernandes alone scored four goals for Snow’s Football Academy finding the mark in the 19th, 30th, 69th and 76th minute. Their other goal scorers were Norman Mascarenhas (6’), Keanne D’Souza (21’) and Pravin Harichand (63’).

Colmorod -Ratwado SC pulled two goals back through Rohan Rodrigues who scored a

brace.

At Curtorim grounds, FC Goa and Wilred Leisure SC played out a 1-1 draw.

At Nagoa grounds, Pax of Nagoa SC defeated FC Neura 2-0. Paston Fernandes and Avino Pinto scored for Pax of Nagoa SC team.