Dempo SC win; Bengaluru FC qualify

PANAJI: Dempo Sports Club beat FC Madras 3-1 in their penultimate Group D match of the AIFF Junior League but Bengaluru FC qualified for the semifinals after having beaten Iron Born FC 5-0 in the later match at YBK Training ground in Kolkata on Thursday.

Bengaluru FC are now on top of the table with six points from two matches whilst Dempo SC have three points from the same number of games. The top team qualifies for the semifinals. If Dempo SC win the last game and Bengaluru FC lose, Bengaluru FC will qualify with a better head to head against Dempo SC.

Dempo Sports Club played the first match in the morning knowing a win was a prerequisite to qualify and started scoring as early as the 11th minute through Vieri Colaco.

Necio Fernandes scored the second for Dempo in the 51st minute only for FC Madras to gain foothold in the game in the 81st minute through a goal by Laxmi Limboo. However, Dempo SC consolidated their position through substitute Shreyash Naik who scored in the 82nd minute to help his team finish 3-1 and keep their hopes of reaching the semifinals alive.

However, Bengaluru FC hammered Iron Born FC 5-0 in the second match of the day to qualify from the group for the semifinals. Bengaluru FC had beaten Dempo SC 2-0 in the first match of group D. Dempo Sports Club play Iron Born FC – who are yet to win a point in the group– in their last match on Saturday.