Dempo SC start with flavour of youth and experience in 5-0 win over Bardez FC

Dempo Sports Club started their Goa Professional League with a flavour of youth and experience, scoring a 5-0 win over newly christened Bardez FC – formerly known as FC Bardez – at Duler stadium on Thursday.

Bardez FC, now being sponsored by Aldona MLA Glen Ticlo, were speedy but lacked cohesion in contrast to Dempo SC. The experienced players of Dempo got the best from the youngsters of their grassroot programme.

Pruthvesh Pednekar and Boris de Melo were two of the youngsters in the Dempo set up who impressed in Dempo’s opener. While Pruthvesh scored two, Boris saw to it that he did not play wasteful. He kept possession when he had the ball and had a hand in the second goal and combined with the seniors.

Bardez FC were the first to thwart the Dempo defence when in the 18th minute Cho Lepcha’s shot was saved by Dempo keeper Agnelo Gomes. That was the closest the boys from Bardez could get.

Thereafter, it was the boys from Dempo who dictated terms and things could have gone from bad to worse for Bardez, had the Dempo senior players capitalised on the opportunities that were created for them.

Dempo took the lead through U-20 Pruthvesh Pednekar in the 26th minute. Dempo’s Latesh Mandrekar crossed the ball from the right flank to overlapping Pruthvesh Pednekar, who tapped the ball into the goal, 1-0.

It was Bardez keeper Urgen Pinto who made two brilliant saves in the 38th and 45th minute, as he first pushed a Latesh cross to safety, and then once again dived in front to push the ball off a cross from Boris de Mello before Beevan D’Mello could connect it into the goal.

Dempo SC scored their second goal in the first minute after the lemon break. Unmarked Pruthvesh coolly tapped the ball into the goal after substitute Suraj Hadkonkar crossed from the right flank, 2-0.

Hardly had the cheers died when Jessel sent an intelligent through-pass to Beevan D Mello who, after getting hold of the ball, dangerously moved inside the rival territory and placed the ball past the helpless keeper Urgen, 3-0.

Dempo SC could have further swelled their lead in the 66th minute but keeper Urgen managed to push the ball for a corner, diving to deny Suraj from scoring.

The Golden Eagles pumped in two more goals in the last ten minutes. In the 84th minute, Jessel’s cross from the left flank was guided into the goal with a high footed tap by Beevan D’Mello and five minutes later substitute Gaurish Naik found substitute striker Jaison Vaz inside the penalty box and the latter slammed the ball into the far corner of the goal, 5-0.

SCORE BOARD:

Dempo SC 5 – 0 Bardez FC