Dempo SC scored the most but, not when required

Someone once said: ‘Despair is an ebb for every flow in the heart; it’s a mute affection.’

Dempo Sports Club was within reach of finishing first and then was in range of ending up second. In the end, the team came third in the Goa Football Association (GFA) Professional League. There was despair because the team scored the highest number of goals and yet failed to score when it mattered most.

The Dempo story can shortly be pinned to scoring opportunities wasted. There were some stupid games thrown away and in the end it was the results of these games that saw the team end up third.

“We started the League drawing with CSM, Taleigao. That was the beginning. We threw away unnecessary points and this was the match that I can say really marked our first slip,” admits Dempo Sports Club coach Mauricio Afonso.

“Then was the match against Sporting Clube. We played well and surrendered the initiative in the closing minutes of the match. With less than twenty second left for the match we conceded stupidly and I think that was the second slip that proved costly to our title hopes,” added Mauricio.

“The story continued with FC Bardez where we had the upper hand right from the start and we once again conceded in the end,” said Mauricio.

Dempo Sports Club was the only team to have defeated champions Salgaocar FC in the Professional League. There were matches where they scored with impunity and matches where they just could not muster the courage to get the ball in. This inconsistency in scoring was the main reason why the team from Ilhas had to remain content with the third podium finish.

Dempo Sports Club scored 51 goals in twenty matches and conceded 21 goals. No team that finished in the top four conceded so many. “There were too many defensive lapses committed by our players. I think they could not concentrate or maintain their focus right through the league. Defenders have to be focused on the game of the opponents and I think our boys did not do this well,” admits Mauricio.

“An opponent can never be underestimated. The minute we underestimate a striker, we are actually handing him the advantage and I think this is what the boys kept doing. We have to be able to read the mind of a striker and play our game accordingly. We slipped on this front,” admits Mauricio. If the defenders offered the opponents a cushion, the Dempo strikers did too. Though they scored the maximum number of goals it can well be said that they missed the maximum number of opportunities too.

Felix, Milagres Gonsalves and Joaquim Abranches were the main scorers for Dempo and were the main culprits when it came to missing opportunities. Some of the goals scored by them were beautiful. Good thinking attempts that could brook no response from goalkeepers. However, their misses left many questions unanswered. There appeared to be good understanding between the midfielders and the strikers. On occasions there appeared little understanding among the strikers.

“I just cannot understand how my strikers missed such chances. Milagres, Felix and Joaquim were woeful at times. They either felt shy to take shots at goals and when they did they just could not manage to find the target. They appeared to feel shy,” said Mauricio. “A professional striker has to behave professionally on the field. The job of a striker is to score goals. There were occasions when this was not happening. I think my strikers could have done better,” admits Mauricio.

Dempo Sports Club roped in Anthony D’souza as the league progressed and he did his part on the left sending in menacing crosses. Germapreet Singh played. He has a good shot and the ability to switch games wisely. Somehow, he was not at his best always — though no player is at his best at all times.

“I think my midfielders were the best season. The midfielders created good moves and feel back to help the defenders. If we managed to score so many goals it is largely to the manner they created moves. The boys used their minds and I think that is one of the reasons why we ended up with so many numbers of goals and points,” admits Mauricio.