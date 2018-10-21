Dempo SC pull the wool over Sporting Clube 3-0

NT NETWORK

Dempo Sports Club played like men possessed to stun holders Sporting Clube de Goa 3-0, in the Goa Professional League match organised by GFA, played at Duler stadium, here on Saturday.

Two brilliant goals and an assist by Joaquim Abranches was the highlight of Saturday’s victory for the Golden Eagles, while Beevan D’Mello added his name to the third goal.

With this win Dempo has six points, while Sporting stays on three points.

Sporting coach Mateus Costa made two changes in his Starting XI by fielding Clemente Joseph in the defense and medio Gautam Dias in the midfield while Dempo coach Samir Naik fielded Tyson Caiado in the goa and Joaquim Abranches upfront and U-20 Clive Colaco in the defense.

Dempo SC started earnestly and came to scoring twice during the first quarter. In the 18th minute, Jessel Carneiro found Joaquim Abranches just inside the penalty box, but the latter’s shot at the goal was blocked by Sporting keeper Melroy Fernandes.

Dempo had another attempt at the goal in the 32nd minute, when Jessel Carneiro moved inside the penalty box from the left flank and intelligently chipped the ball over the onrushing keeper Melroy, but Sporting defender Brandon Gomes timely cleared the ball on the goal line.

Sporting had the first look at the Dempo goal in the 39th minute when skipper Victorino Fernandes 30-yard strike was confidently collected by Dempo keeper Tyson Caiado.

In the very next minute, Victorino managed to dribble past Mathew Gonsalves but as he was about the pull the trigger, keeper Tyson left his charge and dived at his feet.

On crossing over, Dempo colts continued on their domination and scored two goals in a fraction of six minutes.

In the 49th minute, Jessel sent a cross from the right flank at the far post where Joaquim Abranches rose above the Sporting defenders and nodded the ball into the goal, 1-0.

It did not take long for Dempo to consolidate their lead when in the 55th minute Joaquim set up Beevan D’Mello who scored on the run into the far corner of the goal, 2-0.

The Golden Eagles struck their third goal in the 68th minute, when Joaquim Abranches collected the ball from Beevan, darted inside the penalty box and drilled a power-packed right footer which was blocked by defender Peter Carvalho but Joaquim scored off the rebound, 3-0.

Sporting should have scored a consolation goal in the 76th minute but a weak header by Victorino off a cross from Assumption Soares just on top of the 6-yard box travelled into the gloves of keeper Tyson.