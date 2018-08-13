Dempo SC on last stages of trial mode; optimism in the air

DULER: Dempo Sports Club have lost four senior players from last season and have around fifteen players on trial to fill in those vacancies. The team is on the last stages of trial mode.

“This year the league will be better than last year as a lot of players are available since Salgaocar dropped a lot of players,” Samir Naik, Dempo SC coach told The Navhind Times.

“It is going to be difficult to say who are going to be our main opponents as other teams will be able to choose from what is available. Our team, despite losing four players, will be better,” added Samir.

“There are players available from our youth system; there are senior players from Salgaocar and FC Bardez. We have nine boys from our youth system to pick from and players from FC Bardez and Salgaocar are practising with us on trials. I am yet to sign the best for the club,” averred Samir.

“Joaquim Abranches has not yet signed for the team. He has been practising with the boys and is expected to sign any day,” stated Richard Sanchez who has taken over as the manager of the team. Dempo SC lost left back Nickson Castanha and stopper Shallum Pires. The duo was central to Dempo’s defensive plans last season. Nestor Dias played a pivotal role in the midfield while Kapil Hoble fluctuated on and off through the wings.

“We have a lot of talent that has come from our youth system. We have players capable of filling in the places by those left and even doing better. Youngsters need a chance to bloom and I think this is one chance they are getting and which they will use well,” said Samir.

“We have three players on trial from FC Bardez and in all a total of fifteen to sixteen other players who are ready to sign for us. I do not want to rush because I still have the time. The best will be picked up because at Dempo we believe in producing the best style of play,” said Samir.

Dempo SC finished second in the last season and it was because the strikers were not as effective. Graduating from the youth system are two players — Boris D’mello and Desmond – who are waiting for a break and capable of stretching their own frontiers.

“We have already signed Jessel Carneiro from FC Bardez and have retained Velito D’Cruz, Mario Mascarenhas, JaisonVaz, Suraj Haldankar, Mathew, Naveen and Orlando. These players will provide the base to others to play around with,” admits Samir.

Dempo SC retained the three goalkeepers from the last season and roped in U-18 goalkeeper Manjunath as the fourth option. “Agnelo will be the main goalkeeper for this season too,” stated new Dempo SC manager Richard Sanchez, who was the goalkeeping coach of FC Goa under former chief coach Zico. “We did exceedingly well last year, despite being the only senior team in the GPL that did not use the services of a foreign player. We gave our lads a platform to perform and that worked out well with our fan base. The GPL should be used to showcase the talent we have. I am sure we will continue and am sure most other clubs will be following us this time,” stated Richard.