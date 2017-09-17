Dempo SC lift 1st AWES Cup

DULER: Dempo Sports Club inscribed their name on the 1st AWES Cup, organised by Goa Football Association and Dempo Sports Club (Jrs), as they came from a goal down to beat Gokulam FA, Kerala 5-2 via tie-breaker in the finals played at Duler stadium on Sunday.

The grand final, attended by large Sunday crowd, had the spectators glued to their seats throughout as the proceedings ended in a 1-1 draw in the regulation time, forcing the result to be decided via tie-breaker.

It was Nigerian Adelaja Somide who put Gokulam ahead in the 31st minute while Nigerian Ugochukwu Godswill of Gokulam scored a self-goal.

In the penalty shootout, Dempo colts scored through Beevan D’Mello, Naveen Mendes, Nickson Castanha and Joaquim Abranches while for Gokulam side only Ashik Usman could be on target as Arjun Jayaraj and Shinu S shot out.

Golden Eagles’ first attack came in the very 3rd minute where a perfect cross from the left flank by Mario Mascarenhas at the far post was headed for a corner by Gokulam skipper Sushant Mathew before Kapil Hoble could get to the ball.

In the 10th minute, Kapil got hold to a long floater from Naveen Mendes and drilled a low shot which was comfortably collected by keeper Hemanta Gosh.

The next twenty minutes was then restricted to midfield with Gokulam shining in patches, and whatever moves the midfield created fizzled on entering the 18-yard box.

In the 30th minute a deadly pass by Beevan D’Mello saw Yogesh Kadam brilliantly flick the ball at the first post which was smartly collected by keeper Hemanta.

In the very next minute, Nigerian Adelaja Somide showed his class as he controlled a floater from Irshad TV and outsmarted Dempo stopper-back Shallum Pires and Mathew Gonsalves and scored with a wonderful chip into the unguarded goal, 1-0.

Dempo soon retaliated but Mario Mascarenhas fierce free-kick was parried to safety by Gokulam keeper. Gokulam received a major jolt in the 42nd minute when their mercurial striker Adelaja Somide pulled up a hamstring injury and was then replaced with Shihad N.

Gokulam almost doubled their lead in the 45th minute when a stinging strike from Irshad TV was blocked by keeper Agnelo Gomes with a full stretched diving save.

Crossing over, Gokulam continued their domination and made two threatening attempts at the rival goal. In the 59th minute a curling left footer by substitute Shihad N from the edge of the penalty box was collected by keeper Agnelo Gomes.

It was almost curtains down for Dempo when in the 64th minute substitute Nazar DA found Irshad TV, who drilled a right footer which hit the far post and went out.

The Golden Eagles came back into the match in the 74th minute of play when substitute Joaquim Abranches found Mario Mascarenhas on the right flank, who flashed the ball across the goal to find a wicked deflection of the feet of Nigerian Ugochukwu Godswill ball enter the goal, 1-1.

In the last five minutes of the match both the teams had one chance each to score.

Beevan D’Mello’s header off Joaquim Abranhces cross rebounded off the post, while at the other end Gokulam’s Irshad TV pass to Shihad N saw the latter’s placement brilliantly pushed for a corner by keeper Agnelo Gomes.

Babu Azgaonkar, Minister for Sports and Tourism, was the chief guest and handed the trophies and cheques to the finalists. While Dempo SC received cheque of Rs 2 lakh along with winners trophy, runners-up Gokulam FA got cheque of Rs 1 lakh and also a trophy. Dempo SC’s Neston Dias was adjudged the man of the match and Jithu J of Gokulam FA was chosen for Fair Play award.

Earlier, AWES president Avertano Furtado and treasurer Aramando Colaco introduced the special invitees — former national players Candido Abreu, Felix Baretto, Succor Coutinho, Alcantra Baretto, GFA club officials to the teams and match officials.