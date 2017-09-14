Dempo SC leave opponents in awe, enter finals

NT NETWORK

A fourth minute goal by Nestor Dias enabled Dempo Sports Club register a 1-0 win over FC Pune City Development Squad and book the first final slot of the 1st AWES Cup 2017, organised by Dempo Sports Club (Jrs), at Duler stadium on Thursday.

Both the teams entered the semis with impressive wins against their opponents in their league features.

Dempo coach Samir Naik started with Naveen Mendes in place of suspended Mario Marsacrenhas in the defence and Desmon Pereira in place of injured Latesh Mandrekar.

While FC Pune City in-charge Ansbul Katiyar started with just one change by playing Omega Vanlalhruitlunaga in place of suspended skipper Md Ashique.

However Omega having received an early booking and a stern warning by referee Mario Pereira was replaced in the 35th minute by his coach fearing a double suspension.

It was an early 4th minute goal by the Golden Eagles which stunned the opponents. A well-executed free kick by Velito Cruz from just outside the penalty box on the right flank was connected with a superb volley by Nestor Dias.

Pune should have equalised three minutes later, but Gani Nigam was late to get his header off Buanthanglun Samte cross.

At the other end, a diving header by Beevan DeMello off Nickson Castanha went past Pune’s side post.

To the total disbelief of the Golden Eagles teammates and supporters, a perfect cross by Nickson from the right flank at the far post saw unmarked Naveen fail to head the ball inside the goal.

In the injury time, the Pune colts had two good attempts at the rival goal but Dempo keeper Agnelo Gomes came to his team’s rescue as he first parried Rahul Yadhav’s corner to safety and then blocked a firm header from Pawan Kumar on the goal line.

Dempo continued their domination after the breather.

Kapil Hobile entered the penalty box from the right flank and drilled a low shot at the far post with overlapping Beevan a bit late to get his foot to it.

Minutes later, Velito Cruz’s free kick from the left flank was parried by keeper Bilal Khan to safety.

Pune’s best chance to level terms came in the 75th minute where a scorching left footer from Rahul Yadhav inside the penalty box curled just over the top corner of the goal.

In the last ten minutes of the match, Dempo should have further increased their lead. A clearance in the nick of time by Pune’s Tarif Akhand denied Kapil Hobile from scoring; while a stinging 30-yard shot from Velito Cruz was blocked by keeper Bilal Khan with a full stretched diving save.