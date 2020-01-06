Dempo SC has a double on Sunday; FC Goa whips Sporting

Panaji: Dempo Sports Club celebrated a double on Sunday after the Junior and Sub Junior teams registered convincing wins over Salgaocar FC and Churchill Brothers FC respectively in the All India Football Federation (AIFF) Junior and Sub Junior Leagues at the Dempo SC Academy ground at Ella in Old Goa and the Rosary ground in Navelim on Sunday.

FC Goa did not lag behind as they scored an easy 3-0 win over Sporting Clube de Goa in the other Sub Junior league match played at Chowgule ground.

Dempo Sports Club, playing their first AIFF Junior League match, burst Salgaocar FC’s three game unbeaten run in a game that went to the wire. Salgaocar FC took the lead in the 9th minute through Sidney Gauncar.

Dempo SC needed the extra time of the first session to dent Salgaocar FC hopes. The hosts levelled in the first minute of the first half extra time through substitute Topon Mirj and got the equaliser in the 73rd minute through Sairon Alburqueque.

Despite the loss, Salgaocar are still on top of the table having mustered nine points from four games and Dempo SC is second from last with three points from their first game. Churchill Brothers FC is last with no points.

Dempo Sports Club scored a convincing 4-0 win over Churchill Brothers FC in the AIFF Sub Junior League held at Rosary ground, Navelim.

Swavel Furtado opened the scoring for the winners in the fourth minute. However, it was Jairaj Patekar who bagged the honours of the evening scoring his first hat-trick of the tournament. Jairag scored in the 10th, 45th and

52nd minute.

Dempo SC led by two goals during the lemon break.

In the last AIFF age-group league match of the evening, FC Goa clinically demolished Sporting Clube de Goa 3-0 at Chowgule ground, Gogol.

Asher Rodrigues started the scoring for the winners in the 9th minute. Daniel Pereira buttressed the lead in the 17th minute and Deepak Naik consolidated the margin in the 26th minute. The winners went for the lemon break with a three

goal cushion.