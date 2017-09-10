Dempo SC first team to step into semis

DULER: Dempo Sports Club had to fight it out against ONGC to beat them 1-0 and be the first team to qualify for the semifinals of the 1st AWES Cup organized by Dempo juniors and played at Duler ground on Saturday.

Beevan D’Mello’s goal in the 18th minute enabled Dempo top Group A with an all-win record while ONGC finished at the bottom. Calangute Association, who had an outside chance of qualification, finished second.

Dempo will now meet the winners of FC Pune City and FC Bardez in the first semi-final on Thursday.

ONGC started with authority and enjoyed a few flourished in the Dempo area in the initial minutes of the game. However, Dempo SC stamped their superiority in the 18th minute after Beevan D’Mello received a through ball from Latesh Mandrekar and cleverly chipped it over onrushing goalkeeper Soumya Das.

Dempo Sports Club appeared lethargic after the goal and showed little intent in swelling the early lead.

Striker Beevan had an opportunity to consolidate the lead but his volley was saved by the goalkeeper.

In the second session, ONGC tried to change their fortunes with a couple of substitutions but the story remained static.

The visitors, though, came close to scoring on a couple of occasions but their forwards lacked sharpness in front of goal.In the 69th minute,Dhiraj Meher sent in a perfect cross but Prathamesh Kasare’s header lacked power

Another attempt at goal- this time a long range try by Nitesh Monde, was parried away to safety.

Towards the closing stages of the match, ONGC could have saved themselves the embarrassment and rescued at least a point but Harpreet Singh failed to measure up to the challenge.