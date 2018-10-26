Dempo SC enhance goal scoring blitz with 6-1 win over Velsao

NT NETWORK

U-20 player Pruthvesh Pednekar made the impossible, possible as he managed to control a ball that was on its way out and bending forward headed the ball from zero angle in to score the first goal for Dempo Sc in their 6-1 win over Velsao Sports and Cultural Club in the Professional league organized by Goa football Association at Duler stadium on Thursday.

Joaquim Abraches, who has been getting a regular place in the first eleven, scored his second brace in his second game along with Suraj Hadkonkar. Velito Cruz accounted for the other goal. Velsao’s Joesph Pereira scored the consolation goal.

Dempo SC started with serious intention right from the start and Jessel carneiro who impressed on the flanks created the first flutter when he sent in a neat cross to Joaquim. The last named had to connect the ball in but missed.

The early miss was dwarfed by the opening goal scored by Pruthvesh in the 26th minute. Jessel Carneiro on getting the ball from the midfield ran forward and sent in a lob that appeared to be going out of play. However, Pruthvesh chased the ball and from almost no angle headed the ball in past a bewildered Velso goalkeeper Suresh Lamani and surprised Dempo fans.

The Golden Eagles took the field full of confidence after their thrilling 3-0 win over defending champions Sporting Clube de Goa and coach Samir Naik started with the same line-up .

Velsao coach Eban Mesquita brought back goalkeeper Suresh Lamani, Charles Miranda and U-20 forward Dylan Rodrigues.

Dempo SC consolidated their lead in the 29th minute when striker Joaquim Abranches recorded his name on the score sheet by superbly heading in the ball off a nice cross from Beevan D’Mello, 2-0. The move was initiated by Joaquim. The next quarter of the match was dominated by the Panjim based club but they failed to find the mark again.

On crossing ends, Dempo continued their domination and pinned their opponents inside their own territory.

In the 74th minute , Velito Cruz getting hold of a loose ball dribbled past a defender and slammed the ball into the back of the nylons, 3-0.

Velsao, displayimng a never say die spirit, managed to pull a goal from a counter-attack as their skipper Joseph Pereira brilliantly finished the ball in the net, making it 3-1 for the club from the south.

Dempo coach Naik brought Suraj Hadkonkar from the bench by replacing Pruthvesh and the move paid immediate dividends. Suraj getting hold off a perfect through pass from Beevan, made no mistake to beat the Velsao keeper Lamani for Dempo’s fourth goal.

Dempo’s hunger for goals did not seize as in the last five minutes they scored two more goals.

Abranches completed his brace as he smartly headed Suraj’s curling cross past the Velsao keeper, 5-1. Suraj also netted his brace and team’s sixth goal in the added time when got hold off a cross by Jessel, and slotted it to the far corner of the goal, 6-1.