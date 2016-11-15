‘Demonetisation will have no adverse effect on IFFI 2016’

Rajendra Talak is all set to handle the first International Film Festival of India in the capacity of the vice-chairperson of the Entertainment Society of Goa (ESG). In an exclusive interview to NT BUZZ, he speaks about the possible impact of the recent demonetisation of higher currency notes on 47th International Film Festival of India which will be held from November 20 to November 28, reduction in the period of IFFI, besides ongoing preparations for the annual film fiesta, among other things

RAMNATH N PAI RAIKAR | NT NETWORK

Q. How many delegates are expected to attend the 47th edition of the International Film Festival of India, scheduled to open on November 20, later this month. Do you foresee the negative impact of the demonetisation of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 currency notes on the presence of these delegates?

Till date, a total of 7,245 people have registered as delegates for the IFFI 2016, while 5,496 of these registrations already approved. I predict that this year, we would have 7,000 delegates, plus other participants ranging from dignitaries, film personalities and day guests, taking the total number to 8,000. Anyhow, 8,000 is a sizeable number of participants for this film festival. As for the ‘demonetisation effect’ on this ninr-day event, I don’t see people keeping away from the mega film festival. The people visiting IFFI are genuine lovers of films, and are coming here for specific purpose. The panic, which is linked to the demonetisation, will not disrupt the plan of the delegates to visit Goa, especially as facilities like use of credit card and withdrawal of currency by cheque are available in the state.

Q.How do you see the reduction in the duration of IFFI?

I would say that it is a good step taken by the central government. Reducing the days of the mega film festival from 10 to 8, excluding the opening day, would make the event more compact. During past few years, the mid-portion of the film festival would generally witness a slack period, in terms of attendance by the film personalities as well as presence of delegates. Now the delegates can stay here for the entire week, or choose to attend the festival during the first four days, or concluding four days.

Q.But then won’t the number of films to be screened at the IFFI get reduced?

Let us look at the situation from another angle. This year, we have best of films, including new ones for our delegates, and they include films premiered at the Cannes Film Festival. In fact, the IFFI 2016 will have three world premiers and seven international premiers. We have also carefully done the selection of theatres for films to be screened at the IFFI. The films, which are expected to draw huge crowds, have been put up in larger places like Kala Academy. I also wanted to screen such crowd-drawing films in auditorium I of the Inox Multiplex, which has larger seating capacity, instead of in auditorium II. But then the screening schedule for the Inox Multiplex had already been finalised. We can of course do it from next year. Furthermore, I would request the local delegates not to go for popular movies like ‘Sairat’, which are easily available for viewing, but try to watch films that are rarely screened. As per the schedule, the screening of films would start by 8.30 a.m, everyday, and end by 11 p.m.

Q.Are there any specific sections for Goan films at the IFFI, this year?

We have open air screenings of popular films like ‘Sairat’, ‘Natsamrat’, ‘Bajirao Mastani’, ‘Sultan’, ‘Airlift’ and ‘Sholay’ aimed at drawing the general public into the film festival fold. These films would be screened at 20 places – 10 each in North and South Goa – around the state. Then there is a section called ‘Treasures of India’, which will have continuous screenings in small theatres with a capacity for 60 people, erected at the Campal Ground. We will have screenings of Konkani films under this section. Furthermore, children’s films will be screened at Children’s Park, for group of 20 to 30 children. The small theatre at the Children’s Park would be in the shape of a bus, in which the children can sit and watch the films. And finally, there will be ‘Goa Section in IFFI’, which will be an extension section at the mega film festival, for which we have invited films from local filmmakers. A maximum of three locally produced films would be screened under this section. A jury would soon select three best films from the entries received by the Entertainment Society of Goa.

Q.Would there be programmes indirectly connected to IFFI 2016, during the film festival period?

Yes, of course. A number of activities would be held at the Campal Corniche, including music programme presented by the local groups. A fashion show has also been organised on November 26 and November 27, at the Kala Academy. The usual Red Carpet event will be held at the Inox Multiplex as well as at Kala Academy.

Q.When can the delegates expect to receive their delegate cards for the IFFI 2016?

We have already put up in place a counter outside Kala Academy to disburse not only the cards but also the tote bags, with IFFI 2016 film catalogues and film schedule. The delegates will start receiving their cards and other material by November 17. The preparation of the film schedule has been delayed as we did not get confirmation from many international films. After receiving such confirmation, we need to check the quality of prints of the respective films, which further delay the schedule preparation exercise. Anyway, the schedules should be ready and available online from November 15.

Q.How is the ticket booking process for the IFFI, this year?

It would be just like last year. Thirty per cent of the tickets for any show can be booked online, while rest would have to be booked physically by the delegates. I am also trying to provide the booking status for every festival film online, which will provide the delegates with information as to how many tickets have been booked and how many seats are vacant. Let’s see if I can achieve the same, this year.

Q.The ESG had a plan to invite important people from Goa for the IFFI 2016…

We are doing that. All the local Padma Award winners, the Sahitya Akademi Award winners and the winners of state as well as national film awards would be invited for the opening as well as closing ceremonies of IFFI 2016. They would also have special queues as well as seating arrangements for IFFI films. In fact, until now, the number of such invitees has gone up to 300.