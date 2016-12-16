Demonetisation will cleanse the system, says Parsekar

PANAJI: In its endeavour to adopt cashless transactions, Goa State Co-operative Bank (GSCB) in association with Yes Bank on Friday launched a mobile banking facility, based on SIM sleeve technology which can be used even without Internet connectivity.

Showering praises on GSCB and Yes Bank, Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar said that the banks have taken a great responsibility towards going cashless by launching the facility. He further said that the decision to go cashless was taken some 15 years and process started during the tenure of former chief minister Manohar Parrikar with payment to various schemes beneficiaries made through banks and payments through cheques stopped.

Parsekar said that since the bank is equipped with a data centre, it can take the initiative to all talukas which will help in curbing possibility of scams, bringing transparency and stopping corrupt practices thereby boosting the economy adding, “We need to sometimes administer purgative to cleanse the body system. Demonetisation has worked like purgative and we hope to cleanse the system.”

GSCB chairman Ulhas Phaldessai said over 400 societies and 11 lakh customers are registered with it adding, “We will try to offer cashless economy service at par with no profit no loss basis and 24X7 service.”

He felt that the Goan youth should be roped in under digital service and urged the audience to support the initiative in the noble cause to make a shift from cash economy to cashless economy.

Yes Bank official said that this is the largest private-sector bank and transfer money from one bank to other and pay charges to utility without use of internet service and the entire technology is supported by the Taiwan-based company. He said in Goa out of 5 lakh power consumers, only 22,000 are paying through on-line payments due to poor internet services but this technology will help others also as it works without internet.

On the occasion, EDC chairman Siddarth Kuncalienkar, NABARD official V R Khusroo, Yes Bank officials Sanjeev Reddy and Sanjeev Pandey, former MLA from Fatorda Mama Cardozo and others were also present.