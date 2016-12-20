Demonetisation: small businesses hit hard in city

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The demonetisation has hit the business community in the city from bakery to farm products and from tea shops to tailoring outlets ahead of the festival of Christmas.

According to retailers, demonetisation has had an adverse impact on shopping because people are used to deal in cash and are disturbed by the scarcity of currency in their purse. Salary earners are being paid in cheques and standing in queue for hours to encash the cheque is frustrating.

The sale of decorative materials such as stars, balloons, serial lights, Christmas trees and crib sets has not picked up this year, thanks to the demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes, say many traders. No doubt many business houses have switched over to swiping machines and adopted other mode of payments with a view to attract customers even if there is no change for high denomination currency notes of Rs 2,000.

A top tailoring house in the city said, “During Xmas we used to attract a lot of high end customers, but this festive season our sales have been very poor for Christmas and New Year celebrations”.

A shopkeeper revealed that many residents living in posh colonies used to spend lavishly during the festivities but this time they are spending with utmost care and caution and buying only basic requirements.

A vendor said, “People coming to buy decorations with Rs 2,000 notes are our biggest problem. We rarely have enough change for them”.

A wholesaler dealing with farm products said that there is a 40 per cent decrease in the usual festive sale whether it is eggs, chicken products or fast selling cooked items or pastries all have dropped drastically. There are no customers at all, he said.

A tea stall owner in the city said that at the moment everything is going smoothly and business is gradually picking up.

Another businessman said that demonetisation was initiated without adequate planning taking into consideration the poor strata of society and the business community.