Demonetisation not to affect election results in Ponda

NIRGOSH GAUDE | NT

PONDA: The Ponda residents feel that demonetisation will not have any impact on the voting pattern in the taluka during the forthcoming assembly election.

The residents feel that the move to demonetise Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency tenders by the Union government was a laudable and historic effort to weed out corruption and black money.

During the initial days of the demonetisation, the common man was put to a lot of hardship due to poor implementation of the decision by the Union government. But after some days the situation improved though there is a cap on the withdrawal of cash from the ATMs.

Most of the Ponda residents feel that the people of the country should be proud that the government took such a brave decision for the betterment of the economy.

When it comes to the assembly election, demonetisation is going to play a crucial role as it will restrain the politicians from ‘buying’ votes, and distributing freebies.

The outcome of the upcoming election will reflect people’s true choice as the flow of money to the voters would be drastically reduced, claims a resident of Ponda.

Janardhan Naik, a businessman from Ponda, said, “Demonetisation was a positive move by the Prime Minister, which has created an impact in the country. Demonetisation had affected our businesses for the first few days, but later on the things normalised.”

Deepak Nanshikar, a resident from Usgao, said, “The rich with black money were mostly affected by the demonetisation drive. The common man was not affected except that long queues were seen at the banks.”

Sharadh Gaonkar, a senior citizen from Ponda, feel that demonetisation was the best move to curb black money in the country.

Gaonkar said that the demonetisation drive was aimed at rooting out black money, counterfeiting and corruption.

He said that this time, the outcome of the assembly election in the state will truly reflect people’s opinion.

Umesh Dohifode, a youth from Curti-Ponda, said that demonetisation has affected the people having black money and undeclared income.

Dohifode said that the move by the Prime Minister has forced many people to show their actual source of income. He said that the central move will not have much impact on the voting pattern during the state assembly election.

Rukmini Kerkar, a housewife from Keri, said that Goa has good connectivity of banks and only a few banks have had a cash crunch.

Shivanand Naik, a resident of Marcel, said that demonetisation was implemented by the Union government without any planning.

Naik said that the people were restrained from withdrawing money from their own accounts, and added that this move will have some impact on the voting during the assembly election as many business establishments had to face cash crunch.

Another resident said that even if the government tries to convince the people that it is they who would be the ultimate beneficiaries of the move, there are citizens who would like to remind the Prime Minister that they would have benefited far more had he honoured only a part of his election promise of every citizen getting Rs 15 lakh after bringing back the huge sum of illegitimate money stashed away abroad.