Demonetisation has led to economic chaos: Congress

Slamming the decision of the Modi Government to demonetise the old currency notes of Rs 500/Rs 1000 denomination, the Congress on Friday said the government’s move has led to the economic chaos in the country and brought the economic activity in the country to a standstill.

The Congress also sharply criticised the decision of the Government to place a limit on the common man for withdrawal of cash from their savings bank

accounts.

Addressing reporters here, AICC spokesperson Anand Sharma said, “For the last two days in India, the economic activities have stalled. There has been economic chaos in the country. People are struggling outside banks across the nation. People are standing in long queues outside banks so that they can get some liquid currency to cater to their daily

expenses.”

He charged the Modi government and the BJP of misleading the nation. “‘Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and the BJP President Amit Shah are misleading the nation. A propaganda is being spread by the BJP. They are targeting anyone who is asking questions. These questions range from the ability of banks to service this transition to the new currency and the hardships faced by the common people,” he said.

According to him, the people were promised that they would have currency from November 10. The government knew that there was not enough currency. The procedures were made so that common people would be delayed and face difficulties. “There is not enough currency for the demand and banks are not being able to service the people,” said Sharma.

Slamming the statement by the Finance Minister and BJP President Amit Shah that farmers and common man could make their transaction in cheque, he said the statements were an insult to the common people of the country.

“Our economy has a significant section which is cash-based. This is not all illicit. Farmers go to mandis and use cash for transactions. The textile sector also uses cash transactions. Farm labourers and contract labourers are paid in cash. Which farmer, dear Finance Minister and Amit Shah, carries a swipe machine when he goes to the mandi,” he

asked.

