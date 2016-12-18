Demonetisation dampens Christmas sale

Demonetisation has made Christmas celebrations low-key, but retail trade and business has its fingers crossed for the festive boom, finds out Shoma Patnaik

You know it is Christmas season in Goa when the glowing star is outside homes. When twinkling lights are strung everywhere, when the brightly lit Christmas tree sets your spirit soaring and when jolly Santa beams at you from every second shop window.

Everybody watches out for the welcoming signs of Christmas and not the least retailers and store owners. For them Christmas is serious business. Sales of confectionery, victuals, garments, toys along with big-ticket items such as jewelry, furniture, household goods, consumer durables, automobiles, liquor and high-end food boom during Christmas. All in all it is the season for sudden increase in revenues and for handsome profits by trade.

In fact check with industry reveals that the festival’s warm glow is universal. It spreads across a cross-section of goods and services with all income groups contributing to the higher demand. Consumers are easily inclined towards splurging and there is a spike witnessed in impulsive purchases. Moneyed residents go to Dubai to shop while nearby cities of Bangalore, Pune and Mumbai are the go to destinations for the upper middle class. The street-side ‘fery’ that comes up every year in Panaji city also sees some big bang, affordable shopping by the average resident.

Meanwhile in Goa, demonetisation and cashless economy are the bug bears of celebrations this year. It has made shoppers frugal as they are faced with liquidity crunch. People have cut down on expenditure to protect themselves from the problem of ‘no change’ and against rumors of further hardships ahead. Small traders and unorganized retailing are feeling the pinch of demonetization as much as the malls, department stores and e-tailers. Between the different segments it is a race to say who is affected the most although in terms of value it is obviously large retail that has taken a bigger hit.

According to retailers, demonetisation has had an adverse impact on shopping because people are used to deal in cash and are disturbed by the scarcity of currency in their purse. Salary earners are being paid in cheques and standing in queue for hours to encash the cheque is frustrating.

Further, the government’s alternative of cashless mode of payment has not been accepted by all. First-time bank account holders are unaware about the utility of debit cards while even experienced card holders are unwilling to go cashless always. Also there is a shortage of mobile point-of-sale (MPOS) machines among shop keepers which implies that cash is unavoidable for shopping. Residents who have newly acquired debit cards cannot get used to the new system either. They have difficulty remembering the pin and feel it is better to push back purchases to an easier period.

A quick round-up of stores around Panaji city reveals how much demonetization has affected Christmas shopping. The old world, Casa JD Fernandes store near the Panaji church is popular for the wide variety of Xmas decorations it stocks each year. At this time of the year the store is always crowded with customers. But Oswald Fernandes, owner, Casa JD Fernandes says that, he is taken a hit of about 30 per cent in business.

“Peoples expenditure is down by 50 per cent this year,” estimates Fernandes, adding that. demonetisation has affected festival shopping significantly. “People do not want to spend money. They have to save cash for priority and essential goods. Residents are not spending even though they have money in the bank because of the long queue for withdrawals.” he points out.

Decorations are an integral part of the friendly Christmas tree and it is a once in a year purchase. Fernandes says that, he does not foresee demand drying it up completely. “But quantity will be down,” he predicts.

The Menezes Enterprise store near Don Bosco school, Panaji is a riot of beautiful Christmas trees, baubles, gift items and variety of articles. Inside Agnelo Menezes, proprietor, says that footfalls of customers are less. “Market appears gloomy and missing the Christmas charm,” he says. In his opinion, “The government’s demonetisation move is good but the move towards cashless economy is constrained by absence of basic infrastructure, viz. mobile towers.” To overcome dull sales Menezes says that he will operate on thin profit margin and try his best to make the customer happy.

Pastry shops and confectioners witness an explosion in sales during Yuletide. Stores are stocked with the best of goodies to lure buyers. Chocolates are at their decorative best and boxes of it sell like the proverbial hot cake. “Christmas sales are not as per expectations,” says Judy D’Costa, chocolate maker and proprietor, Warwick Traders.

D’Costa says that she is saved from diminished sales because of hotel orders. But even she concedes that the hospitality sector has also been impacted by demonetisation. “The south Goa hotels are giving us business but north Goa hotels are feeling the loss of Sunburn and have cut down on orders,” she says.

Precious jewelry is what residents indulge in during Christmas. However this time because of the overall ambience of frugality residents are keeping away from jewelry purchases. Gold shops are reporting drastic loss in income and have changed the display to light weight ornaments.

Demonetisation is having a negative impact on sale of gold, realty, automobile, smart phone and consumer durables. It is also affected online sales. And to boost purchases shop owners are offering attractive discounts, freebies and friendly sales service.

Experts point out that the seasonal spurt in business witnessed during Christmas is important for retail industry as it is the peak time of the busy season. “The previous big festival of Diwali was lackluster and players were hoping for the tide to turn,” said a garment shop owner.

Currently the biggest concern is whether the situation will improve at the year-end or even three months down the line. The prognosis on the market turning buoyant is pessimistic and industry is sure that they will have to cope with the catastrophic impact of demonetization for many more months.