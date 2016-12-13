Demands: private shack operators serve 7-day ultimatum to govt

MARGAO : Claiming that the state government has ignored the National Green Tribunal (NGT) order and failed to submit compliance report and revoked the shack licences, private property shack owners association on Tuesday served a seven-day ultimatum to the government to consider their demands or else they would take to the streets.

Addressing media persons, president of the association Dharmesh Sanglani said that they had placed three demands before the government including forming of a separate policy for the private property shack owners, submission of the beach carrying capacity reports to the court for getting licences and a single window system. He said that the association had submitted in all 17 memorandums to the government and had held morcha pleading for the consideration of the demands but all in vain.

He said in all 500 shacks have been put up in private properties, “but 400 would be having a licence to run the shacks,” adding, “If the government issues licences to beach shacks for three years, it should issue five-year licence to shacks in private properties.”

“I do not know why the government is delaying sending of beach carry capacity report as directed by NGT though it was sought in 2014. This shows not only the laxity of the government but also its disrespect to court orders,” said Sanglani.