Demand for excluding remaining villages from PDA

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Terming the decision of excluding 10 villages from Greater Panaji Planning and Development Authority (GPPDA) by the town and country planning (TCP) board as half-hearted approach, the organisations fighting against the inclusion of villages in the PDA has demanded that remaining villages should also be removed from PDAs.

“The decisions taken by the TCP board on May 16 is nothing but a half-hearted approach, we had earlier stated that all villages should be excluded from the PDA and also been demanding amendment to the TCP Act to empower local bodies to formulate their own development plans but none of these are fully accepted by TCP Minister Vijai Sardesai,” said convenor of ‘Goenkars Against PDA’ Arturo D’Souza. “We demand that a gazette notification should be published that villages are removed from PDA together with the respective survey numbers and unless we get that in our hand we are not going to keep quiet,” he added. D’Souza demanded that Candolim, Calangute, Parra, and Arpora be excluded from PDAs.

TCP board on Wednesday dropped all the villages which were notified under the Bambolim and Kadamba planning areas under the jurisdiction of Greater Panaji Planning and Development Authority (GPPDA), excluding portion from the Goa University to Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee stadium and Kadamba plateau, which has already been developed.

Commenting on TCP Minister Vijai Sardesai’s statement that the fate RP 2021 will be decided by the Assembly, D’Souza said that it is an attempt to shift the attention from the issue.

Co-convenor of Goencho Avaz Capt Viriato Fernandes claimed that the documents pertaining to the alleged illegal conversion of land by politicians are with TCP department hence there was no need to submit any documents to prove their claims.

“What we have presented before the people at Lohia Maidan was not allegations, we showed exact change of land use which is illegal from orchard to settlement we showed survey number and form I and XIV and these are the proofs and all these evidence we got from the TCP department, so how can Vijai Sardesai say that he wants proof when the proof is there with him,” he said.

Former Calangute legislator, Agnelo Fernandes said that Vijai Sardesai is trying to divide the people agitating against the inclusion of villages in the PDA.

He demanded that RP 2021 be kept on hold and informed that the people of Calangute and Candolim were planning a bigger agitation if the government does not exclude all the villages from PDAs.