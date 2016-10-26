Delhi, Pune settle for 1-1 draw

IANS

NEW DELHI

Delhi Dynamos and Pune FC played out a 1-1 draw in the Indian Super League (ISL) football match here on Thursday, in a result that hardly boosted the aspirations of the two struggling teams for a semi-final berth.

Forward Jesus Tato put Pune ahead against moments before the half-time whistle. Delhi equalised through Milan Singh in the 79th minute.

Delhi imposed themselves on the match early, creating an opening in the 13th minute. Milan Singh, set up by Marceilinho and Florent Malouda interchange of passes, produced a shot that deflected off defender Gourmangi Singh but was still goal bound for custodian Edel Bete to tip the ball over the bar.

Pune got their first sight on goal in the 40th minute, forward Dramane Traore out jumped defender David Addy but sent his header way off target. Tato won an aerial battle with Souvik Chakraborty managing a feeble header to a cross that looped over a helpless goalkeeper Soram Poirei to nestle into the net.

A frustrated Zambrotta introduced attackers Bruno Pelissari and Konsham Chinglensana Singh on the hour mark to improve their marksmanship.

Their perseverance finally paid dividends when Milan Singh shot through a maze of legs inside the box to beat Bete in the 79th minute.

Gadze, a constant threat throughout the match, then came closer to breaking the deadlock but his strong shot flashed wide, giving a scampering Bete respite.

The stalemate extended host Delhi’s winless streak to five matches, four of them draws, keeping them sixth in the standings with seven points from six matches.

Pune’s campaign is also similar, their latest draw being their fourth consecutive winless match, and are placed a rung below Delhi collecting six from as many matches.