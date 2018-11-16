Delhi okays fitness tests for autorickshaws at all 13 offices

NEW DELHI

To ease the load on the Transport Authority licensing centre at Burari, the Delhi government has permitted fitness of autorickshaw at all 13 zonal offices of the authority in the city, an official said on Thursday.

“The government was planning to decentralize the transport authority as the load on it was high. Now autorickshaw owners have the liberty to approach the nearest motor licensing offices (MLO) for a fitness certificate of their vehicle,” a transport department official told IANS.

The fitness tests in zonal office will be done from 2 pm onwards. “The permit renewal of autos can also be done at any of the 13 zonal offices,” the official said.

“The autorickshaw and taxi unit at Burari will continue to function for registration, transfer, replacement and CNG endorsement and any other work related to autorickshaw and taxis. The fitness of autos can also be got done at Burari,” he added.

The fitness certificate is a mandatory requirement as under the Motor Vehicle Act. The fitness of 17 kinds of vehicles, including heavy and medium goods vehicles and heavy, medium and light passenger and tourist taxis, will be done at Jhuljhuli. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot conducted a surprise inspection at Burari in July when he said he found it to be a “den of corruption” and ordered major changes. IANS