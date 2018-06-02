Delhi meet on Goa mining crisis fails to arrive at a decision

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Members of the high-level delegation from Goa, who held the second round of meeting with principal secretary to Prime Minister Nripendra Misra on Friday expressed satisfaction over the discussion held in Delhi stating that the discussion was positive.

The state delegation is in the national capital to seek Centre’s intervention in resumption of mining operations in the state. The delegation members, however, said the meeting was unable to reach a firm decision on resolving the mining crisis.

According to sources, Misra told the delegation that he would put the details of the discussion over mining matter of Goa before Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The delegation comprising of South Goa MP Narendra Sawaikar, Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Tendulkar, PWD Minister Ramakrishna Dhavalikar, Sakhali MLA Pramod Sawant, Curchorem MLA Nilesh Cabral and Sanguem MLA Prasad Gaonkar besides Chief Secretary Dharmendra Sharma participated in the discussions.

The members of the delegation impressed upon the principal secretary to PMO that the shutdown of mining operations following direction from the Supreme Court in February 2018 has affected over two lakh mining dependents and in order to protect the livelihood of this population from the mining belt there is a need for immediate resumption of mining activities in the state.

Speaking to this daily, Sawaikar said that the overall discussion with the principal secretary in the PMO was positive and he is hopeful of positive results leading to resumption of mining operations.

The delegation had held two rounds of meetings with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday and also held discussion with Misra. The state government has already prepared a draft of review petition to be filed before the Supreme Court and sent it to Attorney General of India K K Venugopal, seeking his opinion in requesting the modification of the February 7 order of the apex court to allow mining operations to resume until the state finalises its auction policy. The state government is still awaiting legal opinion from the Attorney General.

The state is also pressing the Centre to promulgate an ordinance to allow resumption of mining activities and protect the livelihood of mining dependents.