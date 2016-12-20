Delhi HC vacates stay, clears way for Praful & Co

AGENCIES

Incumbent Praful Patel is set to be re-elected unopposed as the president of All India Football Federation (AIFF) for his third term at its Annual General Meeting after the Delhi High Court vacated a stay on the elections of the national sports body.

The elections of the office bearers of the AIFF (for 2017-20) were under a cloud after the Delhi High Court’s stay order passed on December 15. But after Tuesday’s development, decks have been cleared for Patel to be re-elected for the top job.

“The Hon’ble High Court of Delhi modified the order dated 15.12.2016 and vacated the stay order granted against the election process of All India Football Federation,” a release of the AIFF said.

“Accordingly, the Annual General Body Meeting of the AIFF will be held as scheduled on December 21, 2016, as per the agenda circulated to the members,” it added.

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by petitioner Rahul Mehra, a sports activist, on grounds of non-compliance to the Sports Code forced the High Court to stay the AIFF election.

Mehra showed the Delhi High Court how the AIFF violated several provisions of the Sports Code. The court stayed the election till the next hearing on January 20.

But according to AIFF sources, the agenda highlighted in the PIL that the AIFF has five proposers instead of two mentioned in the Sports Code is not correct as it is not mandatory.

“The same person had filed the same PIL in 2012 but did not get a stay order. Rather the Sports Ministry gave a letter that we are abiding by the Sports Code,” an AIFF insider told a news agency.

Five vice-presidents, one treasurer and 10 executive committee members are also set to be elected unopposed with only one candidate each being in the fray for all these posts.

Justice (Retd) B C Khandpal had already found the nominations of five vice-presidents (one each from North, South, East, West and Northeast Zones) as well as those of one treasurer and 10 Executive Committee members as valid after scrutiny, clearing the way for their election unopposed.

Patel, a former Union Minister, served as acting president for one year after long-time head Priya Ranjan Dasmunshi suffered a cardiac arrest in 2008. He took over as full time president in October 2009 before being re-elected for the top job in December 2012.

Four vice-presidents — Subrata Dutta, Subhash Chopra, K M I Mather and Larsing Ming Sawyan — out of the five return to their posts while Manvendra Singh is the new face.

There were reports of allegations that the AIFF had proposed an executive committee to all state associations and it has asked them to fill nomination forms accordingly but a top official of a state association said the polls are being conducted transparently according to the AIFF Constitution.

“The AIFF elections are being held in a transparent manner and under the AIFF Constitution. The elections are also according to the provisions of Sports Code,” a state association official said.

Observers from the Indian Olympic Association, Sports Ministry and world governing body FIFA representatives are expected to be present when the formal announcements of the various office bearers are made tomorrow at the AIFF House.