Dejected Parsekar urges people to expose dubious politicians

PANAJI: Former chief minister and senior leader of Bharatiya Janata Party Laxmikant Parsekar will attend meeting of the Mandrem BJP unit scheduled on October 19.

Parsekar, who has been vociferous against the recent decision of his party to induct two Congressmen namely Subhash Shirodkar and Dayanand Sopte into the BJP, said that he will attend the particular meeting, as it has been organised by the workers, especially young supporters of the party from Mandrem constituency, and he wants to address them at this meeting.

“Looking at the recent activities of the party at the state level, I don’t want these youth to become wayward, but desire that they go in the right direction,” he retorted.

Speaking further, Parsekar said that his party has nearly discarded him. “However, the meeting at Mandrem has not been convened by state BJP president Vinay Tendulkar,” he quipped.

Meanwhile, Parsekar has posted a Facebook message, wishing all on the occasion of Dussehra. The message further states, “On this auspicious occasion of Dussehra, let us expose the party-switchers, selfish, desperate, saleable and dubious politicians from the pious land of Goa, and resolve to create political models in this state. Let us start our work from Mandrem, in North Goa, for bringing this resolution into reality, with display of self-respect of the Pednekars.”

It is perceived that Sopte will be fielded by the BJP as its candidate in the Mandrem constituency when the assembly by-election for this constituency takes place within next six months. Parsekar has been the candidate of BJP for the past several assembly elections, from this constituency.