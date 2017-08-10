Deficit rainfall casts a shadow over bumper paddy yield

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

As Goa is experiencing deficit rainfall in the range of 22 per cent, expectations of farmers enjoying bumper paddy yield in the ongoing kharif season looks uncertain.

“Deficiency in rains is likely to affect paddy crop in upland areas,” a senior official said on Thursday.

He said that roughly 3,000 hectares of area under paddy may be affected which amounts to about 10 per cent of the total area under paddy in the kharif season.

“We are, however, hopeful of higher yield in other areas. It could make up for the shortfall from upland regions,” he said.

The target for paddy crop in the 2017-18 kharif season is 110 tonne, and the agriculture department hopes to meet that target. There are no complaints as yet from farmers about lackluster rains affecting the crop, according to the government source.

Paddy is grown in three types of areas in Goa – in higher lying or upland soil, in midlands and in khazan fields.

The kharif crop constitutes about 70 per cent of the total paddy yield. In 2015-16, the area under acreage during the kharif season was 27,730 ha while the production was 117 tonne. Total production of paddy during kharif and rabi seasons was 172.6 tonne.

This season the area under paddy crop is estimated to have increased slightly to 28,000 ha due to efforts to promote farming. Moreover mechanised farming has caught on, as 800 acres has been under mechanised cultivation compared to 60 acres in 2015-16.

The government is trying to increase yield in paddy through various schemes such as the ‘crop production and input management programme’. The objective of the scheme is to increase output through the use of high yielding variety of seeds, multiple intercropping and by popularising effective plant protection techniques.

The government is also giving 50 per cent subsidy on cost of high yielding seeds of paddy, assistance for fencing at the rate of 75 per cent, system of rice intensification, etc.

To boost mechanisation in agriculture and increase the number of tractors available to farmers, the government has directly approached automobile manufacturing companies like Mahindra and Mahindra and

VST Tillers for supply of vehicles.