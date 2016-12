Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar has said that the multi-crore power subsidy scandal in which Mauvin Godinho was involved, was not a scandal

Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar has said that the multi-crore power subsidy scandal in which Mauvin Godinho was involved, was not a scandal but an attempt of a scandal. He has also given clean chit to Pandurang Madkaikar in the land purchase issue, which also Parrikar had called a scam.