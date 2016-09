Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar has said that Bharatiya Janata Party can contest all 40 seats on its own. But it would stick to its coalition dharma. He is also confident of BJP-MGP coalition winning 26 seats in the next Assembly election. Parrikar kicked off the poll campaign at the state executive meeting held on Saturday. His announcement becomes crucial when BBSM has appealed to the MGP to snap ties with the BJP.

