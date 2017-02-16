Defence firm Aequs to create 2,000 engg jobs at Tuem plant

PANAJI: Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar on Thursday said that the leading aerospace precision engineering firm, Aequs would be setting up Rs 500-crore dedicated manufacturing facility, for the Indian defence sector, at the Electronic System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) hub coming up at Tuem in Pernem taluka.

Aequs chief executive officer Aravind Melligeri had recently made related announcement at the 11th edition of the five-day biennial India 2017 Expo, held at Bengaluru, stating that the new Aequs facility would make high-end components and systems for the Indian defence industry and support the central government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative.

Incidentally, the Chief Minister and IT director Ameya Abhyankar attended the aero exposition.

Speaking further, the Chief Minister said that the company has sought 50 acres of land for the purpose in the Tuem Electronic City and assured that around 2,000 jobs would be generated from the particular facility. “The jobs will cover engineers in diverse fields from ITI (Industrial Training Institute) to IIT (Indian Institute of Technology),” he added, pointing out that Aequs had a pavilion at the Aero India 2017 Expo, and a team of government of Goa had been invited at this pavilion to discuss the particular project.

As a tier-1 supplier of aerospace components to Indian and global majors, Aequs has Rs 667 crore machining facility in its 250-acre Special Economic Zone (SEZ) at Belagavi. The Belagavi facility makes titanium machined parts for the A-320 new engine programme of the global aerospace major Airbus SAS.

The new facility of Aequs will be built by February 2019 at the ESDM in Tuem. It would come up on the 50 acres of land in the Electronic city, which the state government intends to give on lease at a minimum cost.

Aequs plans to hire about 2,000 engineers for the facility and hopes to get technology transfers from global aerospace majors. Besides Airbus, the company’s global customers include UTAS, Bosch, Eaton, Baker Hughes and Halliburton, among others.