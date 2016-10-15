Defence deals worth Rs 43,000 crore inked

MARGAO: Ramping up defence ties, India and Russia Saturday announced deals worth about Rs 43,000 crore for purchase of state-of-art Russian air defence systems, collaboration in making four stealth frigates and setting up facility for joint production of Kamov helicopters.

Apart from the defence deals, agreements were also signed by the two countries in other sectors.

According to information provided by officials, the other deals inked include a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to develop transport logistics system, a pact on creating a united shipbuilding corporation, an agreement on education and training, MoU on urban development and smart city projects, a pact on cooperation between Indian and Russian railways, announcement in relation to successful execution of documents between Rossnev and Essar for oil and space cooperation between Russian Space Corporation and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

The most critical deal signed on Saturday was the Inter Governmental Agreement for the purchase of S-400 long-range air defence missile system, which has the capability to destroy incoming hostile aircraft, including stealth, besides missiles and drones at ranges of up to 400 km. India is looking at buying at least five such systems, which will give the country a quantum jump in its capability against incoming missiles, including ballistic, besides drone or aircraft from both Pakistan and China.

India plans to deploy three such systems along the border with Pakistan and two along the border with China. Sources said that each system, having eight launchers, a control centre, radar and 16 missiles as reloads, would cost over $1 billion each. It is capable of firing three types of missiles, creating a layered defence, and simultaneously engaging 36 targets. It can hit targets at a speed of 17,000 km an hour. This is faster than any aircraft in the world. India will be the second customer of such a missile system after China, which had struck a $3 billion contract last year.

Another important deal is for 4 Admiral Grigorovich-class (Project 11356) guided-missile stealth frigates, which is in furtherance to the six Talwar-class frigates that Russia built for the Indian Navy between 2003 and 2013. Under this deal, two vessels will come from Russia, while the other two will be built in India with Russian collaboration.

India and Russia also signed an agreement worth $1 billion for creation of a joint venture to jointly produce Kamov 226T helicopters that will replace the country’s aging Cheetah and Chetak choppers.

While 40 of these choppers will be brought to India off the shelf, another 20 will be brought down as knocked down versions. Rest of the helicopters will be made in India. The joint venture will become a pilot project for the Russian-Indian part of the ‘Make in India’ programme.