Decrepit Mormugao govt schools in need of upkeep

BY SUDESH BHOSLE | NT

VASCO: Most of the government school buildings in Mormugao taluka are lying in a dilapidated condition and pose a risk to the lives of the students studying in them. However, despite consistent reminders to take up immediate repair work, the authorities have failed to swing into action.

During a visit, it was observed that the government schools at Mangor Hill, Vaddem Nagar, New-Vaddem, Alto-Dabolim, Zuarinagar and even those located in the heart of the town are crying for attention.

Speaking to this daily, a headmaster of one such school in Vasco said that he has been following up the matter regarding repair work of the school building since 2014 with the education and other concerned authorities, but till date nothing has happened. “The classrooms leak in the monsoon as the whole school building has developed cracks,” said the headmaster. He said that earlier the repair work of the school building used to be taken up by PWD, but the state government has now allocated the repair work to the GSIDC.

“It is the need of the hour to take up immediate repairs of the dilapidated school buildings by GSIDC, failing which there could be serious accidents in the near future,” said the headmaster.

When contacted director of education Gajanan Bhat, he said that “it is the duty of the GSIDC to take up immediate repair work of the school buildings which are in a sorry state.” He disclosed that GSIDC is authorised to take up maintenance, repairs and construction of new buildings for government primary, middle, secondary and higher secondary schools under infrastructure development scheme.

GSIDC chairman Deepak Pauskar disclosed that “the GSIDC has taken steps to repair government schools which are in a bad condition”. He said that GSIDC has taken up repair works of primary schools at the initial stage and then it would give preference to other level schools which function in the same buildings.

He appealed to the school managements, students and parents to cooperate as and when repair works of school buildings are taken up as students can face hardships in view of shifting of their classes to other premises.