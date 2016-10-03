Decor for IFFI 2016 will not be handled by reputed art director

PANAJI: The decor for the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2016 to be held from November 20 to November 28, will not be handled by a reputed art director as is the general practice, but by an agency selected through e-tendering process.

Coming out with this information, the member of the tender opening committee for IFFI 2016, Rajendra Talak, on Monday, said that an agency has already been selected for the work of availing artistic services for ideation/ conceptualisation, creation designing, fabrication, supply erection/ installation and all other allied activities for the mega film event.

“The related work order will be issued within 8 to 10 days, and the preparations for the IFFI 2016 completed on time,” he added, pointing out that similar tender is being floated for appointing an event management agency, for organising the opening and closing ceremony.

Speaking further, Talak said that the e-tendering process for appointing an agency for handling the IFFI 2016 decor is fully transparent.

“There is no truth in some baseless allegations against the IFFI 2016 e-tendering process,” he noted, informing that since all parties responding to the e-tender were eligible after technical bid, the financial bids were opened and as per the formula mentioned in the e-tender document, the combined highest scoring vendor was accepted.

A member of the executive committee of the Entertaining Society of Goa, Raja Khedekar said that 70 per cent of the weightage in the e-tendering process was given to the technical bid for its creativity aspect, while 30 per cent for the financial bid.

Khedekar also said that the notification pertaining to the revised Film Finance Scheme of the government would be issued within 10 to 15 days.

It was also informed that the registration process for the IFFI 2016 would start in a week’s time.