Decision on Parrikar at appropriate time: Shah

BJP president Amit Shah on Saturday said the party would take a decision at an appropriate time about finding an alternative leader to ailing Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar.

“For now, we only wish Parrikar a speedy recovery. The party will take a decision at an appropriate time,” Shah said at a news conference in Hyderabad when asked if the Bharatiya Janata Party has taken a decision to find an alternative leader.

Ailing Parrikar was admitted to the All India Institute for Medical Sciences, New Delhi, on Saturday for further treatment and

examination.

A central team of BJP observers is expected to arrive in Goa on Sunday and meet legislators and representatives of allied parties, while also finalising an alternative leader of the BJP-led coalition government in Parrikar’s absence.

According to party sources in the national capital, the BJP high command has been reluctant to change Parrikar for months now even as the Chief Minister has been keeping unwell.

But the final decision on replacing the Chief Minister may be taken only by September 25, the sources said.