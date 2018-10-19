Decision on leadership issue in a week: Sawant

PANAJI: Speaker of Goa Legislative Assembly and Sakhali MLA Dr Pramod Sawant on Thursday met BJP national president Amit Shah and other senior leaders in New Delhi.

While informing that his name has been shortlisted by the party as one of the probable candidates for the chief minister’s post, Sawant said that Shah discussed various issues with him pertaining to the current political situation in the state.

Speaking to ‘The Navhind Times’ late evening, the two-time BJP legislator said the party will take appropriate decision to resolve the political and other issues in the state in the next eight days.

Central leadership of BJP has shortlisted the names of Sawant along with Health Minister Vishwajit Rane and Rajya Sabha MP and state BJP unit chief Vinay Tendulkar as the probable candidates for chief minister’s post after Manohar Parrikar, if he is unable to continue as Chief Minister due to his prolonged illness.

It is also learnt that many legislators and local leaders of the party are insisting on choosing a cadre-based leader for the chief minister’s post, in case Parrikar is unable to continue on health grounds.