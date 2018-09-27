Decision on Cong notice to disqualify Speaker soon

PANAJI: Speaker of Goa legislative assembly Dr Pramod Sawant will in a couple of days decide on the notice served by the Congress seeking his removal from the office of Speaker. Congress had served the notice on September 21.

Speaking to ‘The Navhind Times’ on Wednesday, Sawant said that he has already initiated proceedings on the said notice and would decide on it in a couple of days. In the notice submitted to the secretary of Goa legislative assembly, Congress has said that Dr Pramod Sawant be removed from the office Speaker of legislative assembly of Goa under Rule of Procedure and Conduct of Business of the Legislative Assembly of Goa read with Article 179(C) of Constitution of India.

Congress has sought his removal on expiry of 14 days notice period.

The notice was served by the Leader of Opposition Chandrakant ‘Babu’ Kavlekar, which is also signed by 15 Congress legislators.

The notice was signed by Kavlekar along with the party legislators Dayanand Sopte, Nilkanth Halarnkar, Jennifer Monserrate, Francisco Silveira, Pratapsingh Rane, Ravi Naik, Subhash Shirodkar, Wilfred D’sa, Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco, Digambar Kamat, Luizinho Faleiro, Clafasio Dias, Filipe Nery Rodrigues and Isidore Fernandes.

Congress has not cited any reason on notice for removal Sawant from the office of Speaker. And, even there is no session of state assembly is in force.

However, it is learnt that the notice served by Congress Legislature Party is a precautionary measure considering that the Speaker of assembly may act in biased manner in view of current political imbroglio.

The Congress has already met the Governor Mridula Sinha demanding dismissal of current coalition government and to allow them to form the government claiming majority in the state assembly.

The opposition has also demanded with the Governor to summon special session of state assembly to prove their majority.