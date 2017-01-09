‘Decision of demonetisation good; implementation bad’

MAPUSA: It has been around almost 60 days since Prime Minister Narendra Modi had scrapped Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes to curb corruption, terrorism and black money but still the common men is yet to get relief.

Demonetisation has had more effect on the common people in rural areas as compared to urban areas where there are better banking facilities. Locals in general claimed that the decision was good as black money in the public domain would be controlled but the manner it was implemented was not systematic as a result law-abiding people were forced to undergo a lot of hardships for over a month.

However, the business community feels the decision has badly affected their businesses especially during the festive season. Demonetisation will surely have an impact on the assembly election in the state.

Most people in urban areas feel the decision is very good and in interest of everyone. The little inconveniences caused were for a temporary period and now gradually things have normalised, they claimed.

Sadanand Kauthankar, a Mapusa resident feels, “Demonetisation will not have much impact on the upcoming election as hardships were faced only by some people. The problem faced by Goans was nothing compared to what people had to face outside Goa hence from local point of view, demonetisation will have any impact on polls. On the contrary, it was a good move by the central government.”

Similarly Mohan Taulikar from Siolim opined, “The decision of demonetisation was a good move by Modi government which has not only have had effect on our present but also will secure our future as issues like fake currency, funding of anti-national associations, black money will be stopped. This will be one positive point that people should consider before electing anyone”.

Locals from rural areas had to undergo more hardships wherein people had a habit of keeping money at home and were not very familiar with banking as a result there was panic. Another major factor was restriction on cooperative banks which are more popular in rural area.

Pooja Shetgaonkar from Mapusa said, “Due to announcement of scrapping of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes, people in rural areas were most affected while the people in urban areas were in a much better position. Since the government has failed to implement the decision systematically, people had to suffer and wait for long hours in queues which can have influence on the decision.”

Another housewife Reena Naik from Anjuna expressed unhappiness over the issue and said, “I don’t agree with anyone who claims that the decision was good. As a housewife we have to undergo a lot of hardship to manage our household despite of having money in the account and will surely consider entire hardship before casting my vote.”

Meanwhile, business community feels the decision of demonetisation will definitely have impact in upcoming election.

A trader from Assagao Gurudas Kandolkar said, “It will surely have impact on the upcoming election result as people are upset due to inconvenience caused. People especially the labour class, farmers, businessmen etc, who had to wait in queues for long hours to withdraw their own money are aggrieved.”

Shack owner Vidyadhar Dabolkar from Chapora said, “Our entire season has been ruined due to the government decision. The decision was taken in favour of only the rich people and common men were left to run from pillar to post to save their savings. I will surely take the issue into consideration while voting.”