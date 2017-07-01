Deciphering Marxism for the common man

On the occasion of the bicentennial of Karl Marx, the Dakshinayan Abhiyan is organising a full-day workshop on ‘Marxism’ today. NT BUZZ speaks to the resource person for the talk, Ajit Abhyankar to find out more

In a capitalist world, socialists have been trying to make sense of the fast-paced cut throat competitive society that the world is heading to. They are of the belief that this will cause the doom of the human race and that the only answer to redeem what is left of humanity is to follow the way of socialist thinkers like Karl Marx. One staunch believer in the Marxian ideals is Ajit Abhyankar. He is the member of the state committee of CPI (M) (Communist Party of India, Marxist) in Maharashtra and also been a part of contemporary movements launched by the left and democratic forces. A founding member of the Marathi working class daily, Shramik Vichar, he has written extensively on issues pertaining to globalisation, communalism, education policy, economic policy, labour policy and labour laws.

Abhyankar will be conducting a full-day workshop on ‘Marxism’ today organised by the Dakshinayan Abhiyan. Here he talks of why socialism is the only way forward.

Excerpts form an interview:

Q: Can you tell us something about the workshop to be held on the July 2?

The workshop is organised by Dakshinayan Abhiyan and will be for curious socially sensitive members of public and some activists.

Q: Could you define Marxism in your own words?

Marxism is a theoretical framework of the social project to end hitherto social relations based on exploitation and its systems with socialism and communism

Q: What is the relevance of Marxism in today’s liberalised economy?

In the so called liberalised world, the people have seen a final blow of globalisation. In the 1990’s we all thought that capitalism was a fairy tale come true, but the 2008 financial crisis showed the truth. Capitalism is a flawed system. There were booster doses that capitalism brought after 1945 which gave people hope but not anymore, instead it gave them the crisis like 2008. The only way to beat this recurrence of such crisis is through socialism.

The basic contradiction of capitalism is that there is socialising and globalisation of the production processes. But the benefits reaped end up in private pockets. Secondly there is privatisation of profits and externalisation of costs and that is seen in the environmental crisis. So these two crises – financial and environmental, collectively form the contradiction of capitalism. The only system that can take things forward is socialism.

Q: How do you think India would benefit if Marxism took over?

India has a huge backlog of fight against feudalism. The caste system and our gender exploitation of extreme nature are all remnants of the feudal society, and even the capitalist class couldn’t overcome it. Though some kind of capitalism is established in India, it could not make a fight against the feudal system like what happened in Europe. The only class that can go ahead of the capitalist class is that of the working class based on the fundaments of socialism. Many of those who are against the caste system are against the existing caste hierarchy and aim to reverse it or turn it upside down. But only socialists can fight it because they can take care of the economics as well as the social operation of the caste system. The others want to just overcome the caste hierarchy by turning it upside down, but that wouldn’t change anything, as the system would still remain. One would still think in caste terms.

The development background that India has basically requires land reforms, which are only possible with socialist agenda. Therefore India would greatly benefit and develop well if Marxism took over.

Q: What is the Marxist view of religion? How tolerant would it be in a place like India?

The purpose of Marxism is to change the exploitative system. In its original form religion by itself is not exploitation; it is the result of an exploitative society. As Marx says religion is the soul of the soulless world. When the world becomes soulless where everyone is looking for profits, there are some institutions that gain weight so that there is at least some comfort, and that we get in religion. It is like a painkiller. Marxism wants to fight the conditions that lead to exploitation and the feeling of soullessness, except when there is a direct contribution of religion to exploitation, for example women, in the form of triple talaq or sati. The opposition is only in social custom of the ideas, but not generally; there is no face to face confrontation with religion.

Q: Can you tell us something about your work and background?

I come from a middle-class background. The anti-corruption movement and the anti-emergency movement in 1977 were at their peak when I was studying and that is how I got attracted to Marxism. And then there was the working class and labourer movement, and the party forces taking over in the anarchical way that had reaffirmed by faith Marxists idea. That is how I got involved with Marxism and I continue to work in the area.

