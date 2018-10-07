Deciphering illusions

A talk on topic ‘Human Optical Illusions and Some Artistic Usage’ by Bijon Shaha will be held today from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Museum of Goa, Pilerne. NT BUZZ details more about the talk

NT BUZZ

In a bid to dig deeper and understand how we perceive things and how our brain interprets signals from our sense-organs, MOG will host a talk by Bijon Shaha on the topic of Human Optical Illusions and Some Artistic Usage’ as he aims to help us explore the various parameters of our mind.

The talk will focus upon how every moment our brain receives signals for processing at a mindboggling rate. Even the parallel computing super-computer of human brain neither accepts nor processes such a vast amount of data. So, in the process of evolution, our brain has created certain ‘smart’ short-cuts, so that it can remain sane and continue to do its other essential functions for our mental and physical survival. This strategy at times creates some confusion and the perceived ‘realities’ are inconsistent with the physical realities. The main causes of human illusions can be classified into three main categories – physical, physiological, cognitive/gestalt.

The presentation will try to get a glimpse of the fascinating world of optical illusions from the past and the present. It will also look at some of the artistic, architectural, commercial and utilitarian uses of this phenomenon that never cease to amaze and fascinate us.

The speaker Bijon B Shaha has completed his Master of Engineering from the Calcutta University and has served the Department of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India in Delhi, Mumbai and Goa. In Goa he was the Director of the ETDC continuously for 12 years before retirement. He specialises in and conducts industry seminars and workshops on different topics such as quality management and quality technology, environmental management, information technology (information security and Linux), technical communication.

In addition, he also delivers lectures for the public on topics of current interest such as cyber-security, the universal language Esperanto, protection of our environment, etc in organisations such as: The International Centre, Goa, Xavier Centre for Historical Research, Goa, Academic Staff College, Goa University, Rotary Club, Porvorim.

(Open to all)