Decide soon on licence renewal of 6th offshore casino, HC tells govt 

PANAJI : The High Court of Bombay at Goa has directed the state government to decide in 24 hours on licence renewal of sixth offshore casino.

The Golden Globe Hotels Private Limited had filed a petition in the High Court alleging that the state government had failed to decide on its application for the renewal of licence even after the firm had paid requisite fees.

The High Court said, “Therefore taking overall view of the matter, we are inclined to grant prayer clauses (a) and (b). It should be complied within 24 hours, as statement is also made by the Advocate General that except the “model code of conduct” question there is no other objection and as the petitioner is otherwise entitled for renewal of the licence in question.”

A counsel appearing for the parties have conceded to the position of the orders of the court as there is no justification to overlook the specific order dated May 1, 2007 passed by the court, even in similarly placed circumstances.

The counsel pointed out that even all these orders were shown to the authorities, but the respondents failed to take action under the guise of “model code of conduct”.

The High Court observed that the petitioner had prayed to pass appropriate orders by commanding the respondent – state of Goa – to grant application for renewal of licence dated July 4, 2016 filed by the petitioner and all the connected applications in relation thereto forthwith, as all the necessary compliances, including that of deposit of the requisite fees, have already been paid by October 7, 2016 itself.

The High Court also observed that “such application for renewal by the concerned respondent party/licensing authority requires to be dealt with in accordance with law. However, for the reasons so disclosed in the affidavit and as the conduct shows that for want of “model code of conduct”, though the petitioner is otherwise eligible for licence, the concerned respondents are not renewing the same. This is also by overlooking the specific order passed by this court dated January, 2017 whereby it was directed that the state of Goa should grant the renewal licence within four weeks from the date of the order.”