Dec 31 is deadline for changing zone from orchard to settlement

PANAJI

The town and country planning (TCP) board has decided to initiate action, including filing of First Information Report (FIR), from January 1, 2019 onwards against those who fail to apply for changing zone of their purchased plots from orchard to settlement.

The meeting of the TCP board, which was held on Thursday at the Secretariat and chaired by Town and Country Planning Minister Vijai Sardesai has also given provisional approval for conversion of zone of 18 applications including Padmanabh Shishya Sampraday Viswasta Mandal in Kundaim village. Besides, the board has also given its nod to draft the outline development plans (ODPs) of Margao and Ponda.

Addressing media after the meeting, Sardesai said that under Section 16B of the TCP Act, the TCP department has started receiving applications for changing of zone from orchard to settlement and accordingly begun the process to grant provisional approvals to those who had purchased plots by levying fees.

“This has been done to give justice to the common man who had purchased plot without knowing whether it was settlement or not. For up to 500 square metre plot, the government is not charging fee, but for plots above that, the

applicant needs to pay a fee for changing zone. We had appealed to such people long back to come forward to make applications. Now, we are granting them time till December 31, 2018 to apply under Section 16B of the TCP Act,” the Minister said, adding that from January 1, 2019 onwards, the department will start taking action against those plot owners who fail to apply for changing zone. He said that an FIR will be filed against such persons and they may face action of fine up to Rs 1 lakh and one-year imprisonment.

Stating that the Congress party is only trying to disrupt Goa, Sardesai challenged the party to go to court against the government decision on conversion of zone.

“This is not new that the TCP board is granting provisional approvals to the applications for changing zone. When former chief minister Dr Wilfred D’Souza was chairman of TCP board in 1993 and 1994, he had granted approvals to 37 such applications,” he said.

Informing that the board has also decided to regularise 76 plots in Sarzora, which were purchased by individuals, Sardesai appealed to such individuals to come forward under umbrella window created by the department for changing zone.

The provisional approvals given by the board include 11 individuals, three religious and educational institutes besides two construction establishments and Goa Tourism Development Corporation.

Meanwhile, the town and country planning board has decided to certify the villages under five criteria, which were identified by a three-member committee of cabinet ministers as sufficiently developed areas for renewal of licences of retail sale of liquor on account of the directions of the Supreme Court.

The Commissioner of Excise had sent the proposal to the board to certify the villages which could be said to be sufficiently developed.

Sardesai said that Goa being a small state and tourism being the mainstay, it is difficult to omit any particular village from consideration as sufficiently developed, as most of the villages have historical, cultural and touristic importance and sufficiently developed social, institutional and the services infrastructure. Thus the board decided to consider the request of the Commissioner of Excise.